All-New Dodge Muscle, Dodge Thrill And Drift Rides, Ram NASCAR Concept And Celebrity Appearances Bring Fun For Performance Fans At 10Th Motortrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered By Dodge



10th edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge set for Saturday, August 9 in downtown Pontiac, Michigan

Dodge celebrates a decade of Roadkill Nights with public debut of new Dodge vehicles; attendees can experience Dodge Thrill Rides in all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger muscle cars

Mopar fan and famed blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd scheduled to make celebrity guest appearance and stage one-of-a-kind performance of national anthem

Additional celebrity appearances include Roadkill's David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan and more

Dodge NHRA stars Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett will perform burnouts on Metro Detroit's Woodward Avenue in 12,000-horspower Dodge drag cars

Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race returns for fifth year

Ram display will highlight the brand's Ram 1500 NASCAR concept truck, Raminator Monster Truck and the Bucking HEMI® Experience, plus Ram special builds will make their debut on the strip

Fans can also watch street-legal drag racing on Metro Detroit's Woodward Avenue via Livestream at YouTube/MotorTrend, YouTube/Dodge and DodgeGarage Tickets start at $25 for general admission, with a variety of ticket packages available at hotrod/roadkillnights

It's the 10th edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. To mark a decade of the horsepower festival, Dodge is bringing SIXPACK-fueled action to Metro Detroit's famed Woodward Avenue.

The public debut of new Dodge muscle, a Ram display featuring the first Roadkill Nights preview of the Ram 1500 NASCAR concept truck and burnouts on Woodward Avenue by NHRA stars Matt Hagan and Leah Pruett in 12,000-horspower Dodge drag cars are just a few of the new activities on tap for the Dodge brand's big event on August 9 in downtown Pontiac.

Mopar owner/fan and famed blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is scheduled to make a special celebrity guest appearance and stage a one-of-a-kind performance of the national anthem.

Fans will also have the chance to hop in the passenger seat and experience Dodge Thrill Rides in all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger muscle cars. Celebrity appearances at the event will include Roadkill's David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan.

Street-legal drag racing will take place on a pristine section of Woodward Avenue near Pike Street, with the return-lane area in front of the grandstands. A walkable pit area brings fans closer to the action, with access to talk with racers and check out their drag cars.

Dodge and MotorTrend are also making it easier for fans to attend, even if they aren't able to make it to Woodward Ave., bringing all the excitement home with a Livestream feed hosted at YouTube/MotorTrend , YouTube/Dodge and DodgeGarage from 4 to 9 p.m. ET, capturing the Big Tire and Small Tire drag-racing action on Woodward Avenue. Fans can also join the ride and track the action to get up-to-the-minute information leading up to the event by following @hotrodmagazine and @dodgeofficial on Instagram.

The thrill-filled lineup at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, scheduled for 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET, includes:



Street-legal drag racing on historic Woodward Avenue with cash prizes

Direct Connection Grudge Race , back for the fifth consecutive year, pitting online automotive builders against one another using engines and parts from Direct Connection

Dodge vehicle display, including all-new, next-gen Dodge Charger muscle cars

Dodge Thrill and Drift Rides

Ram display, featuring Ram 1500 NASCAR concept, Raminator Monster Truck and Bucking HEMI® Experience

Ram special builds, making their debut on the strip

More celebrity appearances, including David Newbern and Mike Cotten of MotorTrend's Road Warriors series and automotive/TV personality Cristy Lee

Dodge Direct Connection Alley, showcasing performance parts, crate engines and an NHRA Funny Car simulator

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag race simulators

Exhibition runs

United Way silent auction

Car show with classic and modern muscle vehicles

Food trucks from local Pontiac vendors, providing great eats all day

Dodge, Ram, Direct Connection and Roadkill Nights official merchandise for purchase

Radford Racing School display with cars and crew

Music and entertainment Vendor midway, including Mickey Thompson Tires, United Synthetic, Long Drink and more

A variety of ticket packages are available for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Ticket and event information is available at hotrod/roadkillnights . Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Pontiac residents with a valid ID can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under receive free admission, and employees presenting a Stellantis ID badge at the gate will also receive free admission, along with free admission for up to one guest. Veterans receive $5 off regular general admission. To redeem the veteran discount, visit hotrod/roadkillnights and type "VETS5" at ticket checkout.

MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X , Instagram and Facebook .

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

SOURCE Stellantis