Innovation Meets Illumination In Kenall's New Medmaster And Millenium Flairtm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gary Lalla, Kenall's Product Manager, said, "With Flair, there's no longer a need for specifiers to sacrifice aesthetics for performance. Flair's design sophistication doesn't come at the cost of Kenall's signature listings and certifications. Its refined style can be used to complement a project's design aesthetic by adding visual interest to common areas, corridors, stairwells, restrooms, parking garages and more, making it ideal for use in educational, medical, and public spaces. Our engineering team knew they were onto something based on the many rave reviews we received during the proof-of-concept phase of Flair's development." Beyond its design sophistication, the fixture offers many key features and benefits.

Concentric rings-featuring optional synchronous or independent light engines, paired with available RGB/RGBW color changing-extend Millenium Flair's capabilities to assist with wayfinding, mood creation, branding, notifications, color coordination, and overall enhancement of the space. This flexibility of design makes it appropriate for use in a wide variety of applications. And Kenall's exclusive Peace of Mind Guarantee® against breakage offers assurance that any fixture rendered inoperable due to physical abuse for the lifetime of the installation will be repaired or replaced.

Powerful, yet stylish, Kenall's new MedMaster and Millenium Flair are the ideal solutions for lighting designers and specifiers looking to add a little flair to their next lighting project.

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

