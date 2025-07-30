See's Candies® Brings Joy To Dogs In Need Through New Partnership With 15/10 Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our mission is: 'We bring Joy.' Dogs bring joy, and adopting dogs gives joy, so partnering to support adopting dogs was an obvious choice," said Pat Egan, President and CEO of See's. "I've always been passionate about rescue dogs, so I know firsthand that these amazing animals just need someone to give them a chance."

See's was spurred to participate in DOGust in 2022 and have had great feedback and engagement from both customers and employees.

"We are proud to support the 15/10 Foundation and give those with medical needs the same shot at happiness that rescue dogs bring every day. There's nothing better than seeing a pet who was overlooked find the loving home they've been waiting for." Egan also volunteers when he can at his local shelter, the Peninsula Humane Society and See's has supported animal rescue programs with volunteer time and contributions for several years.

Adding even more bark to the bite, See's is introducing NEW DOGust packaging with a festive, pup-themed design available in shops for one-pound boxes and online with one-pound Assorted Chocolates or Nuts & Chews. The purchase of See's one-pound boxes with this special design also contributes to See's donation to 15/10 Foundation, plus customers can include an additional donation in shops if desired.

This year's donation will directly sponsor shelter dogs through the 15/10 Foundation, covering their complete medical and behavioral care, and helping them find permanent homes. Fans can follow the transformation stories of Jennie, Beau, Kam and an adorable litter of puppies on social media.

The DOGust celebration extends beyond donations, with limited-edition products designed to spread joy to both customers and their four-legged friends. Starting August 1, exclusive products will be available both online and in See's shops. Customers can fetch the NEW Doggie-ettes plush squeaky toy , inspired by See's iconic Toffee-ettes® tin, for $6 with the purchase of a one, two, three or five-pound box of candy, or of course, See's classic one-pound Toffee-eettes® tin. The Plush Squeaky Dog Toy will also be sold separately for $12.

Because treats are better shared, customers that visit a shop for their free sample with their loyal companions will also receive a complimentary "S" Medallion dog biscuit. Customers can also participate online and are encouraged to spread awareness of DOGust by sharing photos of their pups and tagging @seescandies and @1510foundation for a chance to win a special giveaway bundle.

Together, See's and 15/10 Foundation are bringing joy this DOGust-one piece of chocolate, one dog, one smile at a time .

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service-since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to over 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit .

About 15/10 Foundation

The 15/10 Foundation partners with rescue organizations who are already identifying dogs in shelters with medical issues. Once sponsorship is granted, the Foundation will cover all basic medical expenses (i.e. vaccines, microchip, spay/neuter) and their sponsored pre-existing condition(s) for the remainder of the dog's life.15/10 raises funds primarily through weekly fundraisers, individual donors, and a monthly membership program. Our goal is to ensure that dogs with medical and behavioral needs, often the most vulnerable of the shelter population, have the best opportunity to live a happy and healthy life. We aim to remove the hurdles for rescues to take on these cases, and the impediments to adoption due to financial constraints.

