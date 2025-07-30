123Invent Inventor Develops New Grip Accessory For Steering Wheels (TLS-473)
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and relaxing way to exercise the hand muscles and tendons while driving," said an inventor, from Gibsonton, Fla., "so I invented the GRIP MASSAGE. My design also enables you to massage stiff and aching hands."
The invention provides an improved grip accessory for steering wheels. In doing so, it can be gripped and worked manually to relieve hand stress and pain. As a result, it increases comfort for the hands while driving. It also helps prevent stiff and aching hands and fingers. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for all drivers, especially the elderly, arthritis sufferers, long-distance travelers, and professional drivers.
The GRIP MASSAGE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Marcel Williams at 813-392-9765 or email [email protected].
