Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale - 2025 half-year results press release

First half of 2025:

very strong business activity and solid results,

penalized by the non-recurring income tax surcharge

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale posted solid results in the first half of 2025, demonstrating the strength of its universal banking and insurance model and the relevance of its Togetherness Performance Solidarity 2024-2027 strategic plan.

The mutualist group's operating results reached record levels, with net revenue of €8.8 billion (+6.2%) and income before tax of €2.9 billion (+8.4%). Net income came to €1.8 billion, (-10.1%), penalized by €314 million due to the non-recurring income tax surcharge introduced by the French 2025 Finance Act.

All business lines delivered solid performances. The banking networks were buoyed by improved net interest margin and a rebound in new business. The insurance and specialized business lines remain solid, despite being particularly hard hit by the surcharge.

Total cost of risk stabilized at €902 million (-5.8%). It remains high due to the difficulties faced by companies in the current economic climate. With €68 billion in shareholders' equity and a CET1 ratio of 19.5% estimated at June 30, 2025, the group ranks among the most solid banks in the Eurozone.

General operating expenses amounted to €5 billion (+6.7%). They reflect Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale's investments to maintain its technological lead, expand in France and Europe with the planned acquisition of German bank OLB, and maintain a strong social pact.

Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, the first bank to adopt the“benefit corporation” approach, has stepped up its efforts to promote the common good. Twenty strong commitments have been adopted by the Chambre Syndicale et interfédérale, its mutualist parliament. These include the Societal Dividend, which allocates 15% of its consolidated net income each year to building a fairer, more sustainable world.

Results for the period ended June 30, 2025 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Change Record net revenue €8.768bn +6.2 % of which retail banking +6.1 % of which insurance €812m €701m +15.9 % of which specialized business lines 2 +2.8 % General operating expenses reflecting investments +6.7 % Stabilized cost of risk -€902m -€957m -5.8 % Record income before tax +8.4 % Net income down due to the corporate tax surcharge effect -10.1 % of which income tax surcharge -€314m N/A N/A





RENEWED GROWTH IN FINANCING 3 : +1.1% Home loans Equipment loans Consumer credit





A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE CET1 ratio 4 Shareholders' equity 19.5%





All financial communications are available at and are published by Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 222-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF).

