Construction Leaders Facing Urgent Risks From Policy Shifts And Rising Costs, Warns Info-Tech Research Group In New Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The research insights in Info-Tech's blueprint identify four critical challenges shaping the sector today: an unpredictable economic policy environment, persistent supply chain disruptions, rising material costs and labor shortages, and an increase in contract disputes. Left unaddressed, the firm advises these issues can derail projects and expose organizations to severe financial and reputational risk.

"Waiting is not a strategy, especially in construction, where the costs of delay can compound rapidly," says Michael Adams , research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Industry IT Leaders need to take early, decisive action to mitigate risk, reduce uncertainty, and preserve project momentum. That means knowing where exposures exist, mobilizing resources ahead of disruption, and keeping stakeholders informed at every step."

Info-Tech's Four-Step Strategy for Resilience in the Construction Industry

As IT leaders in the construction sector navigate economic turbulence and shifting project conditions, the need for a structured and proactive response has never been greater. Info-Tech's Build Resilience: Strengthening Construction Amid Policy Shifts blueprint introduces a step-by-step strategy that prioritizes risk readiness, resource alignment, and operational continuity.

To help the industry respond with clarity and urgency, the firm advises the following four-step approach to building organizational resilience, found in the recently published blueprint:

IT and operations leaders need to build an up-to-date, integrated risk register, analyze organizational exposure, and develop a risk event action plan to minimize potential disruption.Construction and IT teams must review workforce deployment, benchmark current IT spending, and evaluate vendor agreements to ensure resource alignment and readiness.IT leaders should proactively plan for workforce continuity, implement knowledge transfer practices, and develop a cost optimization roadmap to prepare for evolving conditions.Business and IT decision-makers must act quickly to execute continuity plans, support teams with clear communication, and renegotiate vendor agreements to protect project outcomes.

The actionable framework detailed in its Build Resilience: Strengthening Construction Amid Policy Shifts blueprint highlights whatorganizations in the construction industry can do to avoid reactive decision-making, respond quickly to change, and stabilize operations. By acting early and intentionally, IT and business leaders can reinforce stakeholder confidence and signal reliability in volatile conditions.

