First Annual Women's Wellness Expo Coming To Frederick On August 9Th
FREDERICK, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Wellness Network of Frederick is proud to announce the inaugural Women's Wellness Expo , a transformative event designed to bring together local women, wellness providers, and community advocates in a shared mission to shift from healthcare to self-care. The expo will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025 , from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on the front lawn of Unrivaled Iron Gym, 605 E. Church St.
This one-of-a-kind event is more than just a health fair-it's a celebration of wellness in all its forms. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of local vendors, wellness experts, free samples, giveaways, a community raffle, food trucks, live music, and empowering experiences designed to support the mind, body, and spirit.
"Our goal is to create a space where women feel seen, supported, and inspired to invest in their own wellness journeys," said Krista Hemming, founder of Body Goals Fit and the Women's Wellness Network. "This is a powerful opportunity to connect community members with resources, businesses, and each other."
Event highlights include:
-
Vendor village featuring wellness services, products, and experiences
Coffee bar by Gravel & Grind and a local food truck
Raffle giveaways, swag, and interactive vendor passports
Live radio broadcast from Key 103 and support from WFRE
Grand prize raffle basket and giveaways
Admission is free , and the event is open to all ages. A portion of the event proceeds will go directly to The Frederick Rescue Mission , Faith House helping support women and families in need.
Interested vendors, sponsors, and attendees can find more information and register online at .
SOURCE Womens Wellness Network of FrederickWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment