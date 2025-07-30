First Annual Women's Wellness Expo Coming To Frederick On August 9Th

FREDERICK, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Wellness Network of Frederick is proud to announce the inaugural Women's Wellness Expo , a transformative event designed to bring together local women, wellness providers, and community advocates in a shared mission to shift from healthcare to self-care. The expo will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025 , from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on the front lawn of Unrivaled Iron Gym, 605 E. Church St.

This one-of-a-kind event is more than just a health fair-it's a celebration of wellness in all its forms. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of local vendors, wellness experts, free samples, giveaways, a community raffle, food trucks, live music, and empowering experiences designed to support the mind, body, and spirit.

"Our goal is to create a space where women feel seen, supported, and inspired to invest in their own wellness journeys," said Krista Hemming, founder of Body Goals Fit and the Women's Wellness Network. "This is a powerful opportunity to connect community members with resources, businesses, and each other."

Event highlights include:



Vendor village featuring wellness services, products, and experiences

Coffee bar by Gravel & Grind and a local food truck

Raffle giveaways, swag, and interactive vendor passports

Live radio broadcast from Key 103 and support from WFRE Grand prize raffle basket and giveaways

Admission is free , and the event is open to all ages. A portion of the event proceeds will go directly to The Frederick Rescue Mission , Faith House helping support women and families in need.

Interested vendors, sponsors, and attendees can find more information and register online at .

SOURCE Womens Wellness Network of Frederick

