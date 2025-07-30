Highly Anticipated Amflow PL Carbon And PL Carbon Pro Hit The US Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A year after its hugely successful launch at Eurobike 2024, the bike became available first in Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom, followed by Spain, France, Italy, and Belgium in early 2025. Since its global debut, the bike has received the gold winner of "EMTB of the Year" by EMTB-News and Design and Innovation Award 2025 , and its groundbreaking Avinox e-bike system has been awarded the "Most Innovation Brand" by EMTB-News , Design and Innovation Award 2025 , the "Best in Test" Award by E-MOUNTAINBIKE Magazine , and Singletrack World Magazine's "Standout Product of the Year 2024", among other accolades.

Model Amflow PL Carbon Amflow PL Carbon Pro Frame Amflow PL Carbon Frame Satin Silver 150mm rear travel Compatible with 27.5" and 29" rear wheels Amflow PL Carbon Frame Cosmic Black 150mm rear travel Compatible with 27.5" and 29" rear wheels E-Bike Drive System Motor: Avinox M1 Drive Unit: 105 Nm Control System: Avinox Screen: 2-inch built-in OLED Control Display, barometer, compass, ambient light sensor, torque/cadence/wheel speed sensors Avinox Wireless Controllers: Right and left sides Charger: Avinox Fast Charger: 12A/508W Battery: Avinox Integrated Battery: 800Wh Suspension Fork: 2026 FOX 36 Performance, 160mm travel, GRIP Damper Rear Shock: 2026FOX Float Performance, Trunnion (185×55mm) Fork: 2026 FOX 36 Factory, 160mm travel, GRIP X2 Damper Rear Shock: 2026FOX FLOAT X Factory, Trunnion(185×55mm) Transmission SRAM Eagle 70 Transmission SRAM XO Eagle Transmission Brakes Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brake Magura MT7 Pro hydraulic disc brake Wheels Amflow HMA-30, Alloy, 29" Amflow HMC-30, Carbon, 29" Tires Front: Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra 29×2.5" WT 3C EXO E-25 TLR Rear: Maxxis DissectorMaxxTerra 29×2.4" WT 3C EXO+ E-25 TLR Front: Maxxis Assegai MaxxTerra 29×2.5" WT 3C EXO E-25 TLR Rear: Maxxis DissectorMaxxTerra 29×2.4" WT 3C EXO+ E-25 TLR

Full specs available at

Ultra-light Frame, Organic Design

The Amflow PL is a full-power eMTB with a stunningly lightweight body. The ultra-light carbon fiber frame weighs just 2.27kg1 and has been designed and expertly-crafted to deliver the ultimate ride, wherever the rider is headed.

Tackle Terrain with Confidence

At the heart of the Amflow PL is the Avinox Drive System incorporating multiple cutting-edge technologies in both software and hardware design. The motor provides an industry-leading power-to-size ratio, with 105 Nm torque.

Preference Matching Assistance

In addition to traditional assistance modes, the Avinox Drive System also features a specialized Auto mode, which adapts assistance in real-time based on road conditions and riding position1. Once enabled, Auto mode empowers users to tackle a wide variety of terrain types and gradients without having to switch modes.

For the most challenging trails, Boost mode can be activated to instantly receive 120 Nm of torque, enabling steep inclines to be tackled with ease.

Furthermore, Amflow PL has Walk mode which features intelligent walk assistance for easy incline traversing, Auto Hold to prevent rollback on slopes, and Hill Start Assist for additional torque to get riders started on inclines. It also allows stationary gear-shifting for a smooth and intuitive experience.

Fast Charging, High-Capacity Battery Offers Extended Range

The Avinox system's battery weighs just 2.87kg1 and boasts an ultra-high energy density, ensuring an uncompromised range.

For those wanting to get back out there as soon as possible, a compact and convenient fast charger1 is capable of charging the battery from 0% to 75% in just 1.5 hours1.

Real-time monitoring, self-discharge, active voltage reduction, and abnormality alerts all feed into the battery health management system to create a durable and reliable battery that still maintains at least 80% capacity after 500 charge-discharge cycles1.

Agile and Responsive with Cutting-edge Geometry



The Amflow PL's all-around frame design features cutting-edge geometry, offering balanced performance that's both lightweight and hyper-agile, empowering riders to easily take on rugged trails and more technical rides.

For those looking to adapt the wheel size to their needs, the Amflow PL frame structure is compatible with both 27.5" and 29" rear wheels1. So, whether looking for a smoother ride with larger wheels or agility with smaller ones, a simple adjustment of the flip chip will allow for either size to be fitted without altering the frame's geometric center of gravity.

Optimized Ride Efficiency

Featuring a four-bar linkage structure, the Amflow PL significantly reduces pedal kickback while greatly improving pedaling efficiency, ensuring that every pedal stroke counts.

Superior Suspension

The rear shock, co-tuned with FOX, offers a sensitive initial stroke response to effectively filter out minor vibrations. It also provides powerful end-stroke support to prevent bottom-outs during continuous high-speed impacts or steep descents, enabling riders to fully enjoy every off-road adventure.

Control at Your Fingertips

At the core of the Avinox system is a 2" full-color OLED touchscreen control display which is integrated directly into the frame of the Amflow PL. Riders are presented with a wealth of information including real-time riding data, estimated range and the ability to adjust the setup with just a swipe.

Even greater control can be gained by Bluetooth-enabled Wireless Controllers that connect wirelessly to the control display. Mode switches can be made while riding.

When connected to the Avinox App riders have access to:



Customizable Parameters: Parameters of riding modes can be quickly customized to adjust power, torque and cadence, according to riding habits.

Anti-theft Mode1: A password-protected anti-theft mode will sound an alarm and the app will send a notification, if unauthorized movement of the eMTB is detected. Remote Locating: The bike's real-time location can easily be checked.

Comprehensive Data Recording, Easy Metric Sharing

With the control display or the Avinox app, riders can review rich data like speeds, range, cadence, power, torque, gradient, altitude, calories burned, ride times, heart rate, and more. This data can also be easily synced with third-party apps such as Strava to share with friends and the eMTB community.

Price and Availability

Amflow PL Carbon Pro (800Wh) and the Amflow PL Carbon (800Wh), are available today and are priced at $10,199 USD and $7,499 USD respectively. They can be purchased from Amflow official store and official local authorized dealers listed here:

For more information about Amflow and Amflow PL, please visit:

1 All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official Amflow website.

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for riding mountain bikes. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in sleek electric mountain bike bodies. Amflow's commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its e-mountain bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.

For more information, visit our:

