Unnoticed Moments: A Poetic Journey Through Life's Quiet Truths

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed poet and author Mrs. Susan Patterson returns with Unnoticed Moments , a heartfelt collection of poems written between 2010 and 2015. With a tender yet insightful voice, Mrs. Patterson captures the small details of daily life-moments we often overlook-and transforms them into powerful reflections on love, bravery, sadness, and joy.In Unnoticed Moments, Mrs. Patterson writes with simplicity and clarity, inviting readers to pause, observe, and embrace the deeper meanings hidden in ordinary experiences. Her poetry speaks to the human condition, recognizing our frailties while offering gentle hope and encouragement. From grief to healing, from solitude to connection, each poem dares the reader to look a little closer and live a little deeper.“I had quite a collection of poems-somewhere between my heart and my computer,” Mrs. Patterson shares.“Poetry was everywhere. So, I put them into another book. I write poems first, then the book follows.”Mrs. Patterson is an unexpected author. Writing was not part of her life plan. But after a demanding career in business and retiring with degrees in English and Business Administration, she found poetry flowing into her life. Now on her fourth book, she continues to inspire readers from her quiet home in Oregon with her husband, James.Unnoticed Moments joins Mrs. Patterson's growing body of work, which includes:.Musings With a Cuppa – The Poetry of Tea.Heart to Heart – Considered Sentiments for Teatime.Tom and Irma – Memories of the 1950's.PassionsThrough her blog“The Causerie” and as a guest on an English podcast, Mrs. Patterson has long shared her words across continents. This latest book serves as a culmination of those years of quiet observation and soulful introspection.Message to Readers“Unnoticed Moments” is a book of poems about finding and enjoying the lessons of life. It is about bravery. It is about love. It is about living through unparalleled sadness and winding up with unmitigated joy. It is about the charming goodness we discover when we look with intention. It is about taking a collection of unnoticed moments and making a life better forever.- Mrs. Susan Patterson, Your Poet in OregonFor more information or to explore her full collection of work, visit:

