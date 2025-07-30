San Manuel Golf Tournament Builds On Legacy Of Giving With $450K Raised In 2025, Surpassing $4.5M Since Inception

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and Yaamava' Resort & Casino unite hundreds of partners, fueling transformative work for six charities

DANA POINT, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful celebration of community and purpose, the 2025 San Manuel Golf Tournament brought together over 920 golfers-representing hundreds of partner organizations-to raise $450,000 for six deserving charities. Over the past 26 years, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and Yaamava' Resort & Casino have welcomed companies, agencies and tribal partners to join this tradition of collective giving, generating over $4.5 million in support of more than 70 charitable organizations.

Each charity supported through the 2025 San Manuel Golf Tournament received a $75,000 unrestricted gift, offering them flexibility to invest in areas of greatest need to support of their mission. The recipients were thoughtfully selected to reflect the Tribe's spirit of Yawa' -- a Serrano value meaning "to act on one's beliefs" -- and to drive lasting impact for seven generations within the pillars of education, economic development, health, and cultural preservation.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire holds a deep belief in the promise of every young person, creating powerful, lasting mentoring relationships that help youth thrive. Through evidence-based programs, the organization connects caring adult mentors with over 3,900 children annually, many of whom report feeling more confident, doing better in school, and experiencing stronger mental well-being.



California Fire Foundation is a beacon of care and resilience, offering emotional and financial support to families of fallen heroes, active firefighters, and the communities they serve. At its core, the Foundation honors bravery-not just in moments of crisis, but every day. It's a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of California's fire service.



California Indian Education For All (CIEFA) has a heartfelt mission to help educators teach the rich histories, vibrant cultures, and lasting contributions of California Native peoples. CIEFA creates inclusive, culturally responsive resources that bring truth and representation to life. Through its work, CIEFA fosters more welcoming learning environments, where every student can grow with awareness and every story is honored.



Home Base exists to heal the invisible wounds of service through world-class care, wellness and education at no cost regardless of discharge status, era of service or geographical location. They work closely with Native American communities to ensure culturally respectful, accessible care reaches Native American veterans -and their families-with honor and heart.



Tribal Oak Tree Foster Family Agency is deeply committed to cultural preservation and family support, the organization provides vital social services and programs that uplift individuals, families, and Tribes-meeting the evolving needs of Native communities with care and intention. Tribal Oak Tree offers American Indian and Alaska Native youth a safe, nurturing home where cultural identity is honored and personal growth is embraced.

Restoring Ancestral Winds, Inc. has a sacred purpose to end violence and foster safe, healthy relationships by combining advocacy, education, and tradition to guide community transformation. Through outreach on stalking, domestic, sexual, dating, and family violence, they equip individuals and families with the knowledge and support to protect and uplift one another.

The San Manuel Golf Tournament has grown into a five-day event now held at the oceanfront Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, Calif. The tournament attracts celebrities like Chef Jet Tila and professional golfer Notah Begay III and is sponsored by global brands including presenting sponsor Gander Group .

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name-Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm")- honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

