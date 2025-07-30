Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Atraumatic Uterine Manipulator (CCT-5064)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an obstetrician/gynecologist, and I thought there could be a less traumatic uterine manipulator to reduce bleeding of the cervix when manipulating the uterus," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ATRAUMATIC UTERINE MANIPULATOR. My design would improve precision, patient safety, and visibility during laparoscopy and other procedures."

The invention provides an improved uterine manipulator tool. The instrument, it would gently move the uterus for enhanced visualization of the pelvic anatomy laparoscopically. As a result of the improvement, it reduces trauma and bleeding when grasping and manipulating the cervix. It also enhances patient safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for obstetricians/gynecologists and surgeons within various medical facilities such as surgical centers and hospitals.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCT-5064, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

