SIMIEN Debuts 'Utterly In Love,' Inspired By Sisterhood And Truth On Akon's Konvict Kulture Label

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be moved. Urban Electro-Pop trio SIMIEN is ready to light up playlists and stages with their debut single“Utterly in Love”, released on the newly revitalized Konvict Kulture , the iconic label founded by Akon. Known for blending fearless vocals with unshakable sisterhood, SIMIEN is made up of powerhouse siblings Taédym, Jaiden, and Kamrein - three dynamic young women redefining what it means to lead, love, and live out loud.

Rooted in their Creole Louisiana and Native American heritage, influenced by church gospel, and honed under the mentorship of legends like Akon, Teddy Riley, and Debbie Allen, SIMIEN's music is a reflection of real-life experiences, generational influences, and creative autonomy. Their debut track“Utterly in Love” is a playful but powerful anthem inspired by a real-life“girl code” violation - when a boy tried to flirt with two sisters at once.

“Utterly in Love is about not settling for the bare minimum and knowing your worth,” the sisters said.“We wanted to write something our fans could feel and stand behind. Respect between people - and especially between sisters - is everything.”

The trio's lyrics act as a coming-of-age diary, with each track offering an authentic snapshot of youth, relationships, identity, and personal power.“Having three of us actually makes the creative process easier - we vote on everything. Majority rules, two to one!” they add, laughing.

This isn't SIMIEN's first time working alongside Akon. Their vocals were previously featured on his track“Never Really Mattered,” and they were featured in the video. Now with their own original release, they're stepping boldly into the spotlight - writing, producing, and performing their own music.

AKON commented on the group,“Haven't met a group that gave me this feeling since Destinys Child. They're definitely going to shake it up.”

“We are extremely grateful to be part of Konvict Kulture and to work with Akon,” they said,“We're joining his incredible legacy while building our own.”

SIMIEN's mentors read like a who's who of industry excellence, having worked with legends and top producers including, Akon, Tommy Brown, Vivian Nixon Williams, Deja Riley Izydorczyk, Mama Jan Smith, Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Anthony Dent, Sean Garrett, Tricky Stewart, JR Rotem, and more. But despite the star-studded résumé, the sisters remain deeply grounded in authenticity, artistry, and purpose.



ABOUT SIMIEN

SIMIEN is a genre-blending Urban Electro-Pop trio made up of sisters Taédym, Jaiden, and Kamrein. Hailing from Los Angeles, their sound fuses Pop, R&B, Alternative Rock, electro-pop, and gospel, filtered through a rich cultural lens and years of creative training. Whether performing under Debbie Allen's direction, collaborating with Akon, or producing in their home studio, SIMIEN does it all - from writing and arranging to playing their own instruments. Their music is more than catchy - it's a movement.

About Konvict Kulture

Konvict Kulture is the global record label and creative collective founded by internationally acclaimed artist and entrepreneur Akon. Known for launching major movements like autotune with T-Pain, globalizing Afrobeats with Wizkid and Black Coffee, and helping spark EDM with David Guetta, Akon brings unparalleled vision and industry impact. The label has introduced stars including Lady Gaga, Young Jeezy, French Montana, Kat DeLuna, and Costa Titch, while Akon's production credits span legends like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, 50 Cent and Eminem. Headquartered in Atlanta and LA, Konvict Kulture is home to rising talent including Amirror, Nektunez, RMR, STORYE, FLYTCHEE, SHEESH, BOY PRETTY, COLBY O,DONIS & SIMIEN.

SIMIEN, the dynamic sister trio is launched in partnership with Gebbia Media-a multimedia company acquired by Siebert in 2024 to fuel innovative entertainment while streamlining high-level content production across its divisions. With a focus on music, film, and digital media, Gebbia Media helps develop young talent like SIMIEN, while also powering Siebert's Gen Z outreach and redefining the future of content.

Konvict Kulture represents a cultural movement rooted in authenticity. For more, visit konvictkulture

