Waco Shoe Company Introduces New Flatform Wedge For Orthotic Comfort Matched With On-Trend Style

Revitalign® Remi wedge grows product line with ortho-stretch knit upper design

WACO, Texas, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, released its thirteenth women's wedge-style sandal, the Revitalign® Remi flatform wedge.

Crafted with an Ortho-Stretch 3D engineered knit upper, the Remi wedge offers a superior flexible, breathable and supportive fit that adapts to the natural contours of the foot. Featuring Full Contact Comfort® footbed, this podiatrist-designed sandal provides lasting orthotic support, ensuring both comfort and alignment for all-day wear.

"We are proud to offer such a wide variety of wedge shoes that are designed for both full-foot comfort and fashionable style," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "The Remi wedge, with its on-trend flatform design, embodies our commitment to combine innovative podiatrist-designed technology with fashion-forward designs."

The Remi wedge also features innovative EZComfort technology, which includes a low-platform height cupsole with engineered flex zones and gentle metatarsal and heel cupping. Adding to the comfort is the EVA footbed, offering unparalleled underfoot support and featuring a built-in toebar to naturally guide toes into alignment.

With functionality in mind, the Remi wedge comes crafted with hand-finished soft leather and features three easy-to-adjust straps, making it as practical as it is stylish. The fit is true to size, ensuring a comfortable and secure experience right out of the box.

Waco Shoe Company provides high-quality orthotic footwear designed to promote foot health while delivering exceptional comfort and innovative designs. With a comprehensive range of men's and women's shoes, sandals and slippers, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to its retailers, backed by millions of pairs sold and hundreds of thousands of pairs in stock.

The Revitalign® Remi sandal for women is now available in various sizes and colors through the company's website WacoShoeCompany .

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany .

SOURCE Waco Shoe Company

