WLAN Pi Go Brings Wi-Fi 7 Analysis To Mobile - By Wi-Fi Professionals, For Wi-Fi Professionals



Packet capture

Passive scans

Spectrum analysis Device profiling

"The WLAN Pi Go...is the Swiss Army knife of wireless analysis" says Jerry Olla, WLAN Pi Project Founder.

All in a compact, mobile-friendly form factor designed to go wherever your work takes you.

Key features:



Intel BE200 Wi-Fi 7 chipset - supports Wi-Fi 7 and 6 GHz band

WLAN Pi OS - reliable, open-source software maintained by the WLAN Pi community

Portable and efficient - ideal for remote work, classroom demos, and field diagnostics

Toolchain integration - seamlessly supports:



WLAN Pi App on iOS/Android



Intuitibits AirTool Pi on iOS and WiFi Explorer Pi (try out the Early Beta) MetaGeek App on PC and Wi-Spy Lucid (coming to iOS soon)

If a feature is not supported yet, the built-in API enables you to interface directly and build your own apps or utilities. "The WLAN Pi Go is everything we wanted in a field tool - modular, powerful, and built for modern Wi-Fi networks," said Jerry Olla, WLAN Pi Project Founder. "It's the Swiss Army knife of wireless analysis."

Availability

The WLAN Pi Go is available starting July 30, 2025 through BigQAM in the US and href="" rel="nofollow" c in Europe and rest of world. Documentation, software, and community support are available at .

About WLAN Pi

WLAN Pi is a community-driven, open-source project led by passionate Wi-Fi professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to advance wireless technology. Originally started in 2016 by Jerry Olla, the project has grown into a collaborative effort embraced by the wireless community, evolving from a simple network performance testing endpoint into a comprehensive 'multi-tool' for wireless LAN professionals. The WLAN Pi project is only possible due to the contributions of a dedicated team of volunteers who collaborate to progress and improve the WLAN Pi platform. These Wi-Fi professionals work behind the scenes to ensure WLAN Pi supports the latest Wi-Fi standards and continues to provide tools that help wireless professionals do their jobs more effectively. Every time you purchase a WLAN Pi, you are directly supporting this community of volunteers who work to make wireless technology better. Media inquiries: [email protected] .

