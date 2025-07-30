P.F. Chang's Debuts Freakier Flavors Limited-Time Menu Inspired By Disney's 'Freakier Friday'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When the original Freaky Friday featured a scene at the fictional 'House of Chiang's,' it felt like an unexpected shoutout to our brand," said Sonika Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang's. "With Freakier Friday, we saw the perfect opportunity to make that connection real – turning a fun film moment into a flavorful experience for our guests."

"We love when movie moments leap off the screen and into real life," said Jan Coleman, Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, Promotions & Multicultural, Disney. "P.F. Chang's has captured the spirit of Freakier Friday with a playful twist, serving up a flavorful experience that fans of all ages will enjoy."

The "Freakier Flavors" menu is available for a limited time at most P.F. Chang's locations nationwide starting July 30, 2025 through September 2, 2025. The menu will include:



Make Good Choices Dinner Specials – A customizable combo with a choice of starter, base, and entrée.



Featured Dinner Specials:





House of Chang's Spicy Chicken Dinner Special – Chang's Spicy Chicken served with white rice and an egg roll.

Mix It Up Mongolian Beef Dinner Special – Mongolian Beef served with white rice or lo mein and a house salad.

Switcheroo and Crystal Ball Refreshers – Non-alcoholic drinks with fruit-forward flavors and visual flair, like mango-orange lemonade and desert pear both finished with color-changing theatrics and shimmer. Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake – Vanilla cheesecake base topped with a creamy, nutty ube layer, made from real purple sweet potato and topped with edible pink glitter for a full rock-and-roll moment.

Guests will have the chance to win cool prizes as part of the celebration of P.F. Chang's new menu launch-whether they're dining in and trying the latest dishes or simply joining in the excitement. Prizes include:*



Grand Prize (1) : Includes a Disney's Freakier Friday Prize Pack, a year of P.F. Chang's Dinner Specials, and a year of movie tickets. First Prizes (10) : Each includes a $150 P.F. Chang's gift card and two movie tickets.

To learn more or find a location, visit or follow P.F. Chang's on Instagram , X , Facebook or TikTok . For terms and conditions, please visit /FreakierFriday .

*No purchase necessary. Must be legal resident of fifty (50) U.S. or D.C., age 18 or older. Registration ends 9/2/25. For Official Rules, visit /FreakierFriday . Void where prohibited. SPONSOR: P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ. "A year of movie tickets" awarded as a Fandango Promotional Code with a total value up to $2,080, inclusive of ticket prices, fees, and charges. Fandango terms and conditions apply. "A year of dinner specials" awarded as a $2,600 P.F. Chang's Gift Card, subject to standard terms and valid only at participating U.S. locations.

About P.F. Chang's:

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor – whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, a fan-favorite Lunch or Dinner Special, or a celebratory Chef's Feast 3-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates 297 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit and follow @pfchangs on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Disney's "Freakier Friday"

"Freakier Friday," the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Disney classic starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. "Freakier Friday" is directed by Nisha Ganatra, and the screenplay is by Jordan Weiss, with a story by Elyse Hollander and Jordan Weiss, based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Ann Marie Sanderlin, Mario Iscovich, Nathan Kelly, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

SOURCE P.F. Chang's