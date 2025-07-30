403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Dispatches Crucial Medical Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that it has dispatched 10 trucks loaded with crucial medical supplies to Gaza.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, shared via X that the trucks were transported from Al-Arish in Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing, carrying essential medicines, laboratory equipment, and water testing materials.
He confirmed that additional shipments are imminent, stating, “two additional trucks with medical supplies, along with 12 pallets of blood products, are expected tomorrow.”
Alongside WHO shipments, “3 trucks with medical supplies from health partners” will also be delivered into Gaza, according to Tedros.
Highlighting the severe health crisis, he emphasized, “The health needs in Gaza are immense,” and stressed that “a continuous flow of medical supplies is critical.”
Tedros reiterated the urgent plea for unrestricted humanitarian access and a ceasefire, declaring, “We continue to call for sustained, safe, and unhindered access for medical aid into and across Gaza and for a ceasefire.”
For 18 years, Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza. Since March 2, it has sealed all border crossings, halting humanitarian aid and exacerbating the already catastrophic situation in the territory.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has launched a fierce offensive on Gaza, resulting in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths. The ongoing bombardment has shattered infrastructure and created severe food shortages. Since last October, 154 people—including 89 children—have succumbed to starvation and malnutrition in Gaza.
Earlier this week, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, citing the deliberate destruction of Palestinian society and systematic dismantling of the healthcare system.
Meanwhile, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, shared via X that the trucks were transported from Al-Arish in Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing, carrying essential medicines, laboratory equipment, and water testing materials.
He confirmed that additional shipments are imminent, stating, “two additional trucks with medical supplies, along with 12 pallets of blood products, are expected tomorrow.”
Alongside WHO shipments, “3 trucks with medical supplies from health partners” will also be delivered into Gaza, according to Tedros.
Highlighting the severe health crisis, he emphasized, “The health needs in Gaza are immense,” and stressed that “a continuous flow of medical supplies is critical.”
Tedros reiterated the urgent plea for unrestricted humanitarian access and a ceasefire, declaring, “We continue to call for sustained, safe, and unhindered access for medical aid into and across Gaza and for a ceasefire.”
For 18 years, Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza. Since March 2, it has sealed all border crossings, halting humanitarian aid and exacerbating the already catastrophic situation in the territory.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has launched a fierce offensive on Gaza, resulting in over 60,000 Palestinian deaths. The ongoing bombardment has shattered infrastructure and created severe food shortages. Since last October, 154 people—including 89 children—have succumbed to starvation and malnutrition in Gaza.
Earlier this week, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, citing the deliberate destruction of Palestinian society and systematic dismantling of the healthcare system.
Meanwhile, Israel is facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment