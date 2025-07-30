Egg Medical Announces U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Issues Final Rejection Of All Claims In Rampart IC's Radiation Shield Patent Following A Reexamination Challenge
"The remarkable part of this lawsuit is that Egg Medical never sold any product that fell within the scope of Rampart's now-rejected patent claims," said Robert F. Wilson, MD, CEO of Egg Medical . "Egg Medical respects prior intellectual property. The USPTO rejecting the claims in Rampart's asserted '056 patent validates what we have been saying all along."
Gavin Philipps, Chief Commercial Officer at Egg Medical, added, "The lawsuit was harmful to our company, as Rampart's sales team at times suggested to customers that we were infringing on their '056 patent-an assertion that was never true. We're pleased that the USPTO has thoroughly and repeatedly rejected all of Rampart's claims in that patent, and we're glad our customers now have clarity."
Rampart IC may still respond to the USPTO's final rejection or appeal to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. After three rounds and a sweeping final rejection, however, Rampart's options are dwindling.
About Egg Medical
Egg Medical is a global leader in radiation protection, founded with the goal to reduce the radiation exposure of healthcare workers who use x-ray imaging to perform life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients. More information about Egg Medical is available at .
SOURCE Egg Medical
