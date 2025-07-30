GALLERY MEDIA GROUP CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF GALLERY HOUSE FRANCHISE WITH HIGH-VIBE RETURN TO THE HAMPTONS

Gallery Beach House Delivers Month-Long Cultural Programming, Talent Appearances, and Brand-First Experiences

HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallery Media Group (GMG) , the modern lifestyle publisher behind PureWow , Coveteur , @cocktails, and Gallery Houses , marked the three-year anniversary of its event franchise with a can't-miss return to the Hamptons for Gallery Beach House . A now-annual summer staple, the invite-only experience throughout July brought a fresh wave of energy to the East End with a month-long lineup of curated moments across fashion, wellness, music, and culture.

From sunrise sound baths to sunset DJ sets, guests stepped into the ultimate Hamptons itinerary - featuring daily pool parties, cold plunges, personalized aura readings, pickleball tournaments, and beachside facials. The 2025 edition was brought to life with standout brand partners including bdy., Tree Hut, Bioré, HENDRICK'S GIN, Sanpellegrino CIAO!, DiGiorno, Filthy Foods , and more-each integrating seamlessly into the House's social-first content engine high-touch experience welcomed top creators and talent throughout the month including Rebecca Minkoff, Tyler Cameron, Tate Madden, Rachael Kirkconnell, Jason Tartick, Peter Weber, Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, Brooke Sill, Dale Moss, Olivia Faria and Taylor Williams.

"Celebrating the third anniversary of Gallery Houses back in the Hamptons is incredibly meaningful," said Ryan Harwood, Founder & CEO of Gallery Media Group. "This milestone speaks to the growing impact of our events and the community we've built around them. We're committed to curating standout experiences across wellness, food, music, and culture-and we're just getting started."

Gallery Media Group continues its commitment to creating innovative experiences and scaling its experiential business. Placing brands centerstage at the hottest cultural moments, the publisher has activated everywhere from Super Bowl to Miami Art Week, Formula 1, SXSW, Festival season in the desert, and so much more. By aligning with today's leading creators and influencers that drive viral conversations, the Gallery House VIP-only franchise is the perfect setting for massive content at scale.

The must-have ingredient for a spritz summer you ask? Hendrick's Gin! The delightfully peculiar Scottish gin, that is infused with rose and cucumber, Is the official gin of Gallery Beach House, kicking things off in style with a Fourth of July weekend Summer of the Hendrick's Spritz Brunch. Alongside summer-garden-themed decor, guests enjoyed a Hendrick's spritz tasting and complementary menu, while the onsite Hendrick's bar offered a wide variety of custom cocktail options-complete with experts who helped guests find their favorite refreshing way to enjoy Hendrick's. VIPs were treated to a welcome tasting led by a Hendrick's ambassador, while attendees enjoyed a spritzy summer all month long thanks to the always-on Hendrick's bar and covetable merch.

Sanpellegrino CIAO!, the brand's newest flavored sparkling water made with real fruit juices, natural flavors, and a pinch of Sicilian salt, brought the taste of Italy to the Gallery Beach House. Every Friday, overnight guests were treated to an "arrival aperitivo" where they could sample the new beverage, setting the vibe for the weekend ahead. Sampling continued throughout the weekend with fully stocked fridges throughout the house.

The brand also made a splash during the Endless Summer Event-the last Gallery Beach House event of the season-with a custom beverage cart, pool accessories and custom merch for VIP guests. They even rolled out a CIAO! Sorbet & Gelato Bar inspired by the refreshing beverage flavors, including Peach, Cherry, Lime and Blood Orange.

After spending the day mixing and mingling, there's no better way to wind down and bring people together than with a quality pizza -which is why DiGiorno served Wood Fired-Style goodness to Gallery Beach House's Endless Summer guests. Their Charred for the Yard pop up served an array of new Wood Fired-Style Pizza varieties from the legendary brand, including classic Premium Pepperoni and Supreme Speciale, hot and fresh out of the oven. With airy, crispy crust, and premium toppings, these pizzas were huge crowd pleasers. Guests were also able to capture Polaroids of their ultimate pizza experience, and left with swag bags full of customized DiGiorno gear. Overall? A hot, exciting (and of course, cheesy) party that guests will talk about for years to come.

Filthy stirred things up this summer at Gallery Beach House. During all four weekends, Filthy's flavor-packed mixers and garnishes were featured in house cocktails-like the "Filthy Margarita"-giving every drink an elevated edge. Made with real ingredients like fresh limes in the margarita mix and fresh grapefruits in paloma, guests could sample cocktails made with Filthy's mixers and explore their signature pouches thanks to a special bar display, plus goodies they could take home to keep the party going.

What better way to kick off hot girl summer than with a massive disco pool party? Gallery Beach House and BDY. hosted the Deep End Disco in the Hamptons, an afternoon complete with high-energy DJ Isan Elba, delicious sips from the BDY. self-serve juice bar and of course, poolside beauty services from BDY. The hydrating hand and leg treatments and glow-and-sculpt gua-sha services (using products like their Glow Body Buff) helped guests have a restorative moment before heading back to the hype of the disco. Attendees could also take candid pics and soak up the vibes with their girls at the BDY. cabana before hitting the pool to lounge on BDY. branded floats. A day of refreshing, glow-getting and hanging with the girls? Yes, please.

Introducing the Tree Hut Club at Gallery Beach House's Summer Recharge Event: a spa-like oasis in the Hamptons, complete with an array of Tree Hut products and services that helped guests glow from within. Attendees received scented spa treatments with Tree Hut's newest launch, the Hydraglow Body Serum, which comes in luxurious scents from gourmand Vanilla to fruity Pink Champagne and tropical Palm Grove. Then, guests sipped on flavorful, refreshing drinks, served in Tree Hut Branded coconuts-making for a rejuvenating and restful afternoon in the Tree Hut Club.

We said hello to glowing, protected skin for summer, thanks to Bioré Skincare. Gallery Beach House guests sampled the new Bioré UV Aqua Rich Daily Moisturizer SPF 50 at GBH's Summer Recharge event in the Hamptons, and witnessed the hydrating, skin-protecting powers of the new sunscreen. Attendees relaxed, reapplied and recharged for summer-and of course, couldn't leave without snapping a few pics at the coastal-chic photo opps.

Gallery Media Group (GMG) is a modern-day media company with a mission to 'Make Positivity Louder.' Gallery Media Group includes women's lifestyle brand PureWow, luxury fashion and beauty brand, Coveteur, and a collection of 50+ social-first consumer brands, such as @cocktails, @moms and @recipes, on Instagram and TikTok that reach over 200M consumers. In addition to premium advertising solutions and consumer-facing events, the company has a robust influencer marketing business with a vast creator network that GMG employs for work on behalf of their Fortune 500 clients. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Ryan Harwood and is now part of VaynerX, the Gary Vaynerchuk-owned holding company.

