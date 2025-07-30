Arqit Launches Quantum-Safe SKA Edge Controller To Secure Deployed Military Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum‐safe encryption, today announced the launch of, a ruggedised, quantum-safe Symmetric Key Agreement (SKA) communications platform designed to meet the needs of forward-deployed defense operations. The system enables rapid setup of secure, scalable command and control (C2) nodes in contested, disconnected and high-threat environments without the constraints of traditional encryption infrastructure.

SKA-EC extends Arqit's SKA-PlatformTM to the tactical edge. It enables distributed and mobile force elements to operate securely and independently using small form-factor hardware appliances including BioDigitalPC® cards, COTS servers or virtualised cloud nodes.

By dynamically generating symmetric encryption keys across trusted endpoints, SKA-EC eliminates the operational risks of pre-shared keys (PSKs) and the complexity of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), offering a crypto-agile, zero trust ready solution built for high-tempo environments.

Designed specifically to support modern defense operations, SKA-EC enables:



Quantum-safe security at the edge, ensuring future-proof protection against nation-state and quantum threats.

Rapid deployment of secure force elements across remote, mobile or cloud environments.

Distributed, scalable architecture supporting independent or interconnected C2 nodes.

Resilience in contested environments , including disconnected or bandwidth-constrained operations.

SWaP efficiency , reducing the cost, size, weight and logistics overhead of traditional cryptographic systems. Compliance with NSA, NIST, CSNA 2.0 and FIPS 140-3 standards , ensuring readiness for mission-critical deployments.

SKA-EC supports a wide range of military use cases from mobile HQs and deployed force elements, to command links for autonomous platforms and unmanned aerial or ground vehicles enabling agile mission architectures without compromising on security or performance.

“Defense operations demand more than just connectivity, they require quantum-safe, resilient communications that can be deployed fast and operate under pressure,” said Paul Feenan, Chief Commercial Officer at Arqit. “SKA-EC delivers that capability as a secure-by-design, crypto-agile solution ready for the modern defense operating environment.”

SKA-EC is available now to government and defense partners. Find out more and arrange a deployment trial, demonstration or briefing here:

Notes to Editors

Figure 1: Interconnected Multi-Node Network (The image shows how SKA-EC enables symmetric encryption for a modern deployed headquarters made up of multiple scalable nodes that can operate independently or collectively, creating a dispersed and disaggregated environment.)









About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit's Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. In September 2024, Arqit was named as an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography, 2024. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards' Cyber Defense Product of the Year 2024 and Innovation in Cyber Award 2022, as well as the Cyber Security Awards' Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award 2022. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified.

Media relations enquiries:

Investor relations enquiries:

