Caveonix Honored With Inaugural Wiz Integrations (WIN) Partner Award

TYSONS, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix has been recognized by Wiz as a winner in the inaugural WIN awards, earning the WINvaluable Award for its outstanding partnership.

This recognition highlights Caveonix's track record of delivering real outcomes for joint customers through the WIN program. Launched in 2023, WIN is Wiz's open, bidirectional integration ecosystem that now includes over 200 partners - setting a new standard for integrated cloud security. WIN enables prioritized insights from Wiz to flow into partner platforms, and brings partner data into Wiz, helping teams correlate findings across their security stack. It provides security teams with the flexibility to investigate and respond to risks using the tools and workflows that best suit their needs.

Caveonix, recognized for its commitment to customer success and innovation, brings the power of our continuous cyber compliance automation platform to WIN, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows. This partnership brings Wiz's cloud security insights into Caveonix, enhancing compliance workflows with an accurate view of cloud inventory, vulnerabilities, and configuration findings. When Wiz Issues become compliance evidence, joint customers automate and scale their compliance programs without continuous pain.

Eliminating the manual work of gathering and stitching together evidence by directly connecting the Wiz API to Caveonix

Wiz provides deep cloud risk context, enabling Caveonix to prioritize findings based on business impact using the NIST Risk Management Framework and ITSM workflows for faster remediation Continuous controls monitoring across over 50 frameworks and mandates, making an organization always audit-ready without additional overhead



The combined value of these two offerings streamlines security for organizations and underscores the critical need and immense value of an operating model in which security and cloud teams work hand-in-hand to understand and control risks across their cloud.

“We're incredibly grateful to the Wiz team for this award, and the opportunity we've had to create value for our joint customers,” said Ish Boyle, CEO of Caveonix.“Helping some of the largest organizations in the world escape from the fatigue of ongoing compliance activities with the insight Wiz brings has exceeded our expectations for joint value, and we're humbled to be amongst the 200 great organizations that WINs brought together.”

“A massive congratulations to Caveonix on being recognized in our first-ever WIN Awards,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz.“Thank you for being a valuable, trusted, and magical part of our partner community. Your partnership has made a lasting impact and we're proud to build the future of cloud security together.”

The rapid expansion of WIN to 200 integrations underscores the core mission of the program: to maintain a robust, collaborative ecosystem dedicated to empowering organizations on their cloud journey. Integrating leading solutions like Caveonix's with Wiz help ensure that security, cloud and compliance teams work seamlessly, gaining unprecedented visibility and control to reduce risk and ultimately, secure their most critical assets.

About Caveonix

Caveonix brings continuous cyber compliance automation - without continuous pain - to life. Our Compliance Fabric associates all your technical control evidence with 50+ frameworks, regulations, and mandates to create a single source of truth, delivering continuous cyber compliance automation – on-prem, multi-cloud, or whatever combination you need. The Caveonix customer base includes numerous Global 1000 organizations and cabinet-level agencies in the US federal government.

