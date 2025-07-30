403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Addresses Hunger Crisis in Africa
(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a warning about a deteriorating hunger situation across Africa, with its most recent estimates on food insecurity indicating that over 1 billion individuals—approximately two-thirds of the continent’s population—will be unable to afford a nutritious diet in 2024.
These conclusions were shared in the UN’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI 2025) report, published on Monday.
The report was prepared by several agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).
It offers an analysis of worldwide patterns and progress in combating hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition.
The document reveals that approximately 8.2% of the global population, equating to about 673 million people, suffered from hunger in 2024.
This figure marks a slight decrease from 8.5% in 2023 and 8.7% in 2022.
However, this trend contrasts sharply with the increasing hunger rates observed in most parts of Africa and western Asia.
“The proportion of the population facing hunger in Africa surpassed 20 percent in 2024, affecting 307 million people,” the report highlights.
Future projections suggest that nearly 60% of individuals likely to be chronically undernourished by 2030 will reside in Africa.
A significant concern is the growing number of people who cannot afford a healthy diet on the continent, rising from 864 million in 2019 to more than 1 billion in 2024.
Meanwhile, the global count of people unable to afford nutritious food has decreased slightly, falling from 2.76 billion to 2.6 billion.
These conclusions were shared in the UN’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI 2025) report, published on Monday.
The report was prepared by several agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).
It offers an analysis of worldwide patterns and progress in combating hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition.
The document reveals that approximately 8.2% of the global population, equating to about 673 million people, suffered from hunger in 2024.
This figure marks a slight decrease from 8.5% in 2023 and 8.7% in 2022.
However, this trend contrasts sharply with the increasing hunger rates observed in most parts of Africa and western Asia.
“The proportion of the population facing hunger in Africa surpassed 20 percent in 2024, affecting 307 million people,” the report highlights.
Future projections suggest that nearly 60% of individuals likely to be chronically undernourished by 2030 will reside in Africa.
A significant concern is the growing number of people who cannot afford a healthy diet on the continent, rising from 864 million in 2019 to more than 1 billion in 2024.
Meanwhile, the global count of people unable to afford nutritious food has decreased slightly, falling from 2.76 billion to 2.6 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment