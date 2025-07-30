BOMA Strengthens Its Presence In North America As A Trusted Porcelain Sink Manufacturer

MENAFN - GetNews) BOMA , a leading manufacturer of porcelain sinks, is reaffirming its position as a trusted supplier to the North American market after more than two decades of focused development. With a product portfolio now exceeding 200 models, BOMA has become one of the leading exporters in the category, thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality, technology, and client relationships.







A Market-First Strategy That Drives Growth

Founded in 2005, BOMA was built with a clear mission: to serve the North American market with high-quality porcelain sinks. "We didn't try to serve the whole world from the start," said one of the company's co-founders. "From day one, we focused solely on porcelain sinks for North America."

This vision came from the unique combination of the two founders' backgrounds-one with deep experience in sourcing for kitchen and bath brands in the U.S. and Canada, and the other with hands-on expertise in ceramic manufacturing from Chaozhou, China.

“Our first series of products were regular undermount bathroom sinks,” the founder added.“And to this day, they remain our best-selling items.”

BOMA's dedicated focus on this category has driven steady export growth, prompting two major factory expansions in both 2015 and 2023. Today, the company offers a diverse catalog of over 200 porcelain sink models-including bathroom undermount, topmount and vessel sinks , as well as farmhouse kitchen sinks, workstation sinks, vanity top sinks, and cleaner sinks.

Investing in Technology and Talent

BOMA's success is also rooted in its integration of advanced manufacturing technologies and a skilled workforce. In 2023, BOMA introduced the latest kiln technology, featuring a 100-meter tunnel kiln, which enables large-scale production while maintaining stable quality and low error rates. The company also utilizes automated high-pressure machines and production lines to enhance efficiency and consistency. All productions are conducted under the ISO9001:2015 quality management system.

Behind the technology is a team of more than 100 skilled workers, engineers, and quality control staff.“Our team knows their craft, takes ownership, and collaborates across departments,” said the founder.“That's how we can confidently handle both large standard orders and complex custom projects.”

Built on Trust and Long-Term Partnerships

Over the years, BOMA has cultivated long-standing partnerships with clients across North America, many of which span more than 15 years.“Our business has grown through word of mouth,” said the founder.“Many new clients come to us through referrals from existing partners-brands, wholesalers, contractors, builders, retailers, and so on.”

Today, most of BOMA's products are cUPC-certified. In 2024 alone, the company shipped over 1 million porcelain undermount sinks to North America-a testament to its scale, specialization, and reputation for reliability.







Looking Ahead: Expansion and Innovation

To better support growing customer demand, BOMA is planning a second production facility in Malaysia. At the same time, its R&D team is working on new models to meet market needs, including vanity top sinks, workstation sinks, and other high-performance designs.

“We're not just manufacturing porcelain sinks,” the founder said.“We're building long-term value for our clients in North America-and growing stronger together.”

About BOMA

Established in 2005, BOMA is a professional porcelain sink manufacturer based in Chaozhou and headquartered in Xiamen, China. With a deep commitment to the North American market, BOMA combines advanced technology, strict quality control, and a people-centered culture to deliver top-tier bathroom and kitchen sinks trusted by industry professionals.