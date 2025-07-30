Open-Air Film Screening To Mark Cinema Day At Seaside Boulevard
An open-air screening of the film "Where is Ahmad?" will take place on August 2 as part of "Movie Night on the Boulevard" initiative, Azernews reports.
The project is co-organized by Seaside Boulevard Department and Azerbaijanfilm film studio, with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Cinema Agency.
"Movie Night on the Boulevard" aims to foster patriotism and national pride among the younger generation, while also showcasing Azerbaijani cinema to both residents of Baku and visiting tourists.
The film screening, timed to Azerbaijan Cinema Day, will take place at 20:00 at the Seaside Boulevard, near the State Puppet Theater.
Earlier, the film "Meeting," produced by Azerbaijanfilm, was showcased as part of the project.
Immerse yourself in the world of Azerbaijani cinema under the stars and enjoy a cinematic experience like never before.
Don't forget to bring your friends and family along for a magical night of film.
