Türkiye’s Tree Museum Hosts Thousands of Species
(MENAFN) Nestled in the Termal district of northwestern Yalova province, Türkiye’s inaugural living tree museum — the Ataturk Arboretum — harbors more than 1,500 trees spanning 66 varied species sourced globally.
This unique botanical sanctuary is tended with exceptional diligence by dedicated teams stationed on the premises.
The arboretum was commissioned by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on August 19, 1929, and encompasses an area of 1.08 million square meters (11.6 million square feet).
It was conceptualized by the distinguished French designer Henri Prost, while its landscape was orchestrated by head gardener Pandelli Roketas.
Owing to Ataturk’s foresight and deep reverence for the environment, this natural refuge endures today as a tranquil, verdant haven.
Functioning under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry’s Thermal Springs Administration, the arboretum continues to open its gates to guests in its 96th year, retaining the same charm and vitality it possessed upon its establishment.
Located in a territory long recognized as a therapeutic retreat through the Byzantine, Ottoman, and Republican eras, the arboretum features botanical varieties including Atlas cedar, Japanese maple, windmill palm, yew, and paulownia.
Additionally, its in-house greenhouses support the propagation of young trees, ensuring the sustainability of this living legacy.
