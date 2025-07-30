Brag House And Gators Athletics Score Big Again With Successful Brag Gators Gauntlet: Preseason Edition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (“Brag House”) (NASDAQ: TBH), the Gen Z engagement platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced the successful conclusion of the "Brag Gators Gauntlet: Preseason Edition." This second installment of the Gauntlet series, held in partnership with Gators Athletics and Learfield, took place virtually on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The event featured a vibrant tournament centered around the newly released EA College Football 26, just nine days following the game's highly anticipated release, and showcased the following Gators student athletes: Blake Cyr, Senior, Utility for Florida Gators Baseball, Alfonzo Allen, Senior Defensive Back for Florida Gators Football, and CJ Ingram, Freshman Guard for Florida Gators Basketball who each spoke about student athlete life balance on campus and their upcoming goals for the new collegiate sports season.

Building on the momentum from the inaugural Baseball Edition on May 17, 2025, the Preseason Edition was designed to engage the student community and build excitement for the upcoming college football season. The tournament provided a fun, competitive, and casual gaming experience for students and alumni across the Southeastern Conference.

“The energy and participation for our Preseason Edition were outstanding,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. "We saw incredible engagement from the Gator community. This event underscores our commitment to creating authentic, gamified experiences that deepen the connection between fans, students, and university athletics. We're building a new tradition for how fans celebrate their teams."

The competition was fierce, with top players taking home scholarships and cash prizes. University of Florida alumnus Aaron Davis secured the championship title and $1,000 prize. Michael Wesson, a student from Auburn University, placed second, earning $300, while University of Florida student Hari Grand took third place and $200.

A special highlight of the event was the Charity Match, which featured University of Florida freshman running back, Byron Davis. His victory resulted in a $500 donation to the B. Lou Foundation, furthering the positive impact of the gaming community.

The Brag Gators Gauntlet series will continue this fall with the "Football Edition," featuring events tied to the Florida Gators' away games in September, October, and November. The series continues to exemplify Brag House's strategy of integrating Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities with loyalty-driven engagement and scalable digital experiences tailored for the Gen Z audience.

“This is more than just a tournament; it's a platform for community," added Malloy.“By merging the passion of college sports with the interactive world of gaming, we are redefining fan engagement and creating new opportunities for students, universities, and our partners.”

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit .

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the execution and prospects of the Brag Gators Gauntlet and Brag House's and Learfield's plan to expand the Brag Gauntlet model. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House's SEC filings.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at