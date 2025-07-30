Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Life Expectancy Rises to 78.1 Years

Türkiye’s Life Expectancy Rises to 78.1 Years


2025-07-30 08:45:53
(MENAFN) The projected average lifespan at birth for individuals in Turkey reached 78.1 years during the 2022–2024 timeframe, marking an increase from 77.3 years recorded in 2021–2023, according to newly released figures on Wednesday.

As stated by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), females tend to outlive males by an average of 5.2 years.

The agency disclosed that life expectancy at birth stood at 75.5 years for men, compared to 80.7 years for women.

"The average remaining life expectancy of the persons at the age of 15, the beginning of working age, was 64.3 years," the agency reported, reflecting expectations for individuals just entering the workforce.

Data also revealed that those aged 30 could expect to live an additional 49.9 years, while individuals at age 50 had an anticipated 30.9 years remaining.

Furthermore, "the average remaining life expectancy of a person at age 65 was calculated as 18 years," TurkStat added, offering a glimpse into the longevity of senior citizens in the country.

MENAFN30072025000045017167ID1109862705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search