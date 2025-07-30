403
Türkiye’s Life Expectancy Rises to 78.1 Years
(MENAFN) The projected average lifespan at birth for individuals in Turkey reached 78.1 years during the 2022–2024 timeframe, marking an increase from 77.3 years recorded in 2021–2023, according to newly released figures on Wednesday.
As stated by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), females tend to outlive males by an average of 5.2 years.
The agency disclosed that life expectancy at birth stood at 75.5 years for men, compared to 80.7 years for women.
"The average remaining life expectancy of the persons at the age of 15, the beginning of working age, was 64.3 years," the agency reported, reflecting expectations for individuals just entering the workforce.
Data also revealed that those aged 30 could expect to live an additional 49.9 years, while individuals at age 50 had an anticipated 30.9 years remaining.
Furthermore, "the average remaining life expectancy of a person at age 65 was calculated as 18 years," TurkStat added, offering a glimpse into the longevity of senior citizens in the country.
