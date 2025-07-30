President Museveni Bids Farewell To Outgoing Irish Ambassador

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KAMPALA, Uganda, July 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Ireland to Uganda, H.E. Kevin Colgan at State House, Entebbe. During the meeting, President Museveni commended the Ambassador for his diplomatic service and Ireland's longstanding partnership with Uganda.“I am very happy to meet you and thank you for your good service. I wish you good luck in your next posting,” he said. Ambassador Colgan first served in Uganda in the late 1990s during an earlier diplomatic assignment and returned in 2020 for a second term as Ambassador, which he just concluded.

President Museveni reflected on key global and regional issues, with a focus on fair trade, economic transformation, and historical lessons from Africa's struggle for liberation.“How can you have prosperity without a link between goods, services, and consumers? Production and consumption cannot be one-sided. If you want someone to buy from you, they must have purchasing power.

That's why it doesn't make sense to want to trade with poor people. You need rich people to trade better,” he said.“How will people have money if they are poor? And how will they get rich if they don't process anything? It's in our interest that Africa rises, so we can all benefit from trade. That's why I always say that those who buy from us are helping us.” The President also acknowledged Ireland's constructive role in global affairs.

“Ireland has played a positive role because you don't carry the same baggage of past wrongs. We need more dialogue between Africa and the West. There are many mistakes being made that we could help correct and there is no need for unnecessary conflicts. We should be talking.” President Museveni further recounted Africa's historical path to liberation, positioning himself as part of the third generation of freedom fighters.

“The first generation began around 1912, the second included leaders like Julius Nyerere, Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, and Jomo Kenyatta in the 1940s. We were the third generation in the 1960s. So, we see that there are still many lessons the West could learn from our experience,” he said. He cited missed opportunities in Africa's industrialization due to misguided global policies.

“When I had come to the government, I wanted to start up a steel factory but was told not to build it in Uganda because there was too much steel in the world but then China rose, and the price of steel jumped from $200 to $900 per ton. That shows you how global prosperity benefits everyone, including us.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Colgan expressed deep appreciation for Uganda's transformation and resilience over the years.

“I've really enjoyed my time here. When I first came in the 1990s, Uganda was facing serious challenges like HIV/AIDS. But coming back 20 years later, I've witnessed incredible change, many others have tremendously changed like the infrastructure, healthcare, children in school,” he said.

“I could hardly recognize Kampala when I returned. Uganda has a great spirit and my wife, and I are very sad to leave,” he added.

Ambassador Colgan praised President Museveni's leadership and advocacy for regional integration and Pan- Africanism.

“Your Excellency, we recognize your strong voice for internal development and Pan-Africanism. Just like the European Union, which

has not seen war among member states for many years, we believe in removing artificial barriers to economic prosperity,” he said.

He further affirmed Ireland's commitment to development cooperation with Uganda.

“Ireland is increasing its development funding and will continue supporting Uganda, particularly in education and in Karamoja. This

reflects our confidence in the progress Uganda is making.” Ambassador Colgan also shared a personal highlight from his time in

Uganda while speaking at an education event in Lugogo in 2022 in the presence of President Museveni and First Lady Maama Janet Museveni.“One of my proudest moments was making a six-minute speech before you and Maama Janet,” he said.

“I then listened to your powerful speech about your vision to introduce Universal Primary and Secondary Education. I was so impressed by your commitment to education for all, that touched me, and I saw how passionate you are about the development of your country while including everyone,” he said.

He concluded with heartfelt praise for one of Uganda's most beloved exports, saying,“I hope my family and I can find Ugandan coffee where I am going, it's the best.” Ambassador Colgan now heads to his next diplomatic posting in Serbia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.