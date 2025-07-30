403
Dell Expands Audio Portfolio with Four Exciting New Additions
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) The Dell Pro Premium Conferencing Soundbar (SB725) integrates effortlessly with Dell monitors. Optimized for Teams and Zoom, it delivers exceptional sound clarity while offering an integrated desk setup. Key features of the device include dual directional AI-based noise cancellation to cut out distractions on both ends of the call, echo cancellation for natural and undistorted conversations, and magnetic attachment with over 50 Dell monitors. The soundbar’s microphone and audio clarity make it a top-tier audio accessory for both home and corporate offices.
Portability meets power in the Dell Pro Plus Wireless Speakerphone (SL525). Designed for professionals, this Microsoft Teams and Zoom certified speakerphone ensures clear communication for remote work. Its exceptional voice clarity with dual-directional, AI-based noise cancellation and a premium 60mm speaker driver ensure sharp audio output. The device also offers versatile connectivity for all devices, including Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C receiver or integrated USB-C cable with an in-box USB-A adapter. With up to 12 hours of battery life and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water, the device has endurance and durability. From small conference rooms and home offices to huddle spaces, the SL525 offers a clutter-free and seamless solution for group conversations, helping professionals stay connected and productive in any environment.
For those seeking an affordable, easy-to-set-up solution for calls or long meetings, the Dell Pro Wired Speakerphone (SP325) delivers dependable performance in a sleek, portable design. The device offers exceptional voice clarity with dual-directional, AI-based noise cancellation and a premium 60mm speaker driver for sharp audio output. It also has plug and play connectivity using an integrated USB-C connection and an in-box USB-A adapter, and a compact and robust design with IP64 rating for dust and water-resistance. With Microsoft Teams and Zoom certifications, the SP325 ensures seamless meetings with a quick and hassle-free setup.
The Dell Wired Headset (WH125) delivers reliability and comfort, making it ideal for cost-conscious professionals and organizations tackling large-scale deployments. Some key features of the device include passive noise cancellation and a unidirectional microphone that ensures clear audio even in busy environments. With lightweight leatherette earpads and an adjustable headband, the headset provides comfort during long calls and meetings. Plug-and-play simplicity with USB-A connectivity also allows a quick setup for seamless productivity. With features like a handy inline controller for quick access to call controls without disruption and a 270° rotatable boom mic, this entry-level headset is ideal for professionals who work in a variety of settings.
Dell’s suite of audio products is tailored for modern work environments, whether working remotely, in an office, or anywhere in between. The audio portfolio caters to all needs, be it a cost-effective headset for large teams, a noise-canceling soundbar for clutter-free conferencing or portable speakerphones that can go anywhere. Additionally, with Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM), users can manage and enhance the performance of all devices through one seamless application.
