Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Success: Mythical Marvel Soars On Day 5 With Rs 5 Cr In India

Mahavatar Narsimha, a mythological animated spectacle by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, has captivated audiences with stunning visuals, strong box office numbers, and the launch of a decade-long cinematic universe.

Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, has emerged as one of 2025's most talked-about releases. Blending mythology with grand visuals and emotional depth, the animated film has struck a strong chord with audiences across age groups. Released on July 25, the film has been steadily climbing the box office charts-even during weekdays.

On Day 4 (Monday), the Hindi version earned Rs 3.5 crore, followed by an impressive ₹5 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday). While discounted ticket pricing slightly reduced the Tuesday revenue, theatre footfall was reportedly the highest of the week, highlighting the film's growing popularity.

A Modern Take on Ancient Mythology

Mahavatar Narsimha isn't just a retelling of a known myth; it's a visual and emotional experience. The film brings to life the powerful story of Lord Vishnu's fierce avatar, Narasimha, in a way that feels fresh yet deeply rooted in tradition. Its vibrant animation, immersive 3D effects, and compelling narrative have captivated both children and adults.

Critics and fans have praised the film's ability to balance devotion with cinematic spectacle. The mythological theme, combined with strong visuals and a heartfelt message, has made it stand out in a crowded market of commercial cinema.

A Universe of Avatars Is Just Beginning

The film also marks the beginning of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, a decade-long project that will chronicle all ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The lineup includes upcoming films like Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), and Mahavatar Kalki (in two parts by 2037).

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, Mahavatar Narsimha represents a bold step forward for Indian animation and mythological storytelling. Hombale Films' partnership ensures that this universe will be developed with scale, heart, and vision.

With its powerful start, Mahavatar Narsimha is not just a film; it's the foundation of something much bigger.