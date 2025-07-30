403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signals Looming 25 Percent Tariffs on Indian Imports
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning of imposing tariffs as high as 25% on Indian imports if a trade agreement between the two nations is not finalized by the looming August 1 deadline.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump revealed that no deal had yet been reached with India, signaling escalating trade tensions.
“India has been a good friend but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country over the years,” Trump told a reporter.
Earlier this year, the US enacted 26% tariffs on various Indian products—including aluminum, steel, and related items—under Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, though these measures were later temporarily lifted.
India, for its part, has emphasized its willingness to negotiate a trade deal, but insisted it would do so from a position of strength, not under pressure from deadlines or as a “negotiation tool.”
According to India’s Commerce Ministry, bilateral trade between the US and India hit $131.8 billion during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with India enjoying a $41.18 billion trade surplus.
Aboard Air Force One, Trump also highlighted his role in resolving multiple international conflicts, including South Asian disputes and a recent border clash between Thailand and Cambodia. “I did a good job in about five different wars. You think I’ll get credit for it? No,” he remarked.
Earlier Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly denied Trump’s assertion that the US President had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “No world leader asked India to stop its military operation,” Modi declared during a parliamentary session.
Addressing Trump’s claims, Modi added that US Vice President J.D. Vance had attempted to contact him multiple times. “I missed the US vice president’s calls,” Modi said. “And when I called him back, he said Pakistan is planning a major attack. And I told him if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons.”
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump revealed that no deal had yet been reached with India, signaling escalating trade tensions.
“India has been a good friend but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country over the years,” Trump told a reporter.
Earlier this year, the US enacted 26% tariffs on various Indian products—including aluminum, steel, and related items—under Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, though these measures were later temporarily lifted.
India, for its part, has emphasized its willingness to negotiate a trade deal, but insisted it would do so from a position of strength, not under pressure from deadlines or as a “negotiation tool.”
According to India’s Commerce Ministry, bilateral trade between the US and India hit $131.8 billion during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with India enjoying a $41.18 billion trade surplus.
Aboard Air Force One, Trump also highlighted his role in resolving multiple international conflicts, including South Asian disputes and a recent border clash between Thailand and Cambodia. “I did a good job in about five different wars. You think I’ll get credit for it? No,” he remarked.
Earlier Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly denied Trump’s assertion that the US President had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “No world leader asked India to stop its military operation,” Modi declared during a parliamentary session.
Addressing Trump’s claims, Modi added that US Vice President J.D. Vance had attempted to contact him multiple times. “I missed the US vice president’s calls,” Modi said. “And when I called him back, he said Pakistan is planning a major attack. And I told him if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment