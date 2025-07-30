FS-Elliott Unveils Polaris® P650 DF, Combining Dual-Flow Capability With Compact Efficiency

The new Polaris® P650 DF delivers dual-inlet performance in a compact, oil-free centrifugal compressor design.

Two parallel air paths feed a single outlet for balanced airflow and optimized performance. The combined discharge enables quick and flexible connection to any compressed air system, minimizing installation time and maximizing uptime.

Designed for industrial applications requiring ISO 8573-1 Class 0 air, the Polaris® P650 DF offers dual-inlet performance in a compact, cost-effective package.

- Justin JohnsonEXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FS-Elliott , a global leader in oil-free centrifugal air compressor technology, proudly announces the launch of the PolarisP650 DF , a dual-inlet, double-flow centrifugal air compressor designed to deliver exceptional capacity and efficiency in a compact, cost-effective package.Engineered and manufactured in the USA, the P650 DF sets a new standard for industries that demand large volumes of ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free compressed air, without the footprint or cost of a larger frame compressor. As the newest addition to the Polaris line, it reflects FS-Elliott's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and reliability.The P650 DF features two parallel air paths (dual inlets) that feed into a single combined discharge header, enabling flow rates of up to 20,000 CFM (280–560 m3/min) at pressures ranging from 30 to 50 PSIG (2.1–3.5 BarG). By leveraging the proven P650 frame, FS-Elliott has doubled the flow capacity without increasing the physical footprint, enabling customers to reduce capital investment, simplify installation, and avoid the operational complexities associated with larger units.Designed for high-flow, low-pressure applications, the P650 DF is ideal for industries such as biofermentation, pneumatic conveying, petrochemical and refinery operations, chemical production, water treatment, and industrial gas applications.“Introducing a true dual-flow centrifugal compressor in this footprint is a breakthrough for our customers,” said Justin Johnson, Director of Product Management at FS-Elliott.“With the P650 DF, we've taken decades of aerodynamic expertise and the same API-inspired design rigor that defines our PAP Plus series to deliver a compact, high-capacity solution. This compressor sets a new benchmark for performance and efficiency, and we are proud to bring this innovation to the global market.”Beyond performance, the P650 DF offers simplified maintenance through its split gear case, split bearing and seal design, and fully removable airend, all of which allow for faster service without requiring major disassembly. Integrated with FS-Elliott's advanced RegulusR2000 control panel, operators benefit from intuitive touchscreen monitoring, real-time energy optimization, and proactive maintenance notifications to help ensure maximum uptime and efficiency.As with all Polaris compressors, the P650 DF is backed by FS-Elliott's global network of factory-trained channel partners, providing genuine parts, expert service, and priority support 24/7.The Polaris P650 DF represents a smarter path to higher flow, giving customers a robust, reliable, and efficient alternative to larger frame compressors, all within a smaller footprint and at a lower total cost of ownership. For more information about the Polaris P650 DF or to explore FS-Elliott's complete line of solutions, visit .About FS-Elliott Co., LLCFS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined a commitment to quality with advanced technology, enabling customers to increase productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, visit fs-elliott.

