403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Seeks To Benefit From Jordan's ICT Expertise
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 30 -- Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Salam Haykal affirmed on Wednesday his country's interest in leveraging Jordan's advanced experience in the field of telecommunications and information technology.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Haykal said Jordan's ICT model aligns well with Syria's current sectoral needs and presents significant opportunities for Jordanian companies to operate in the Syrian market.
He explained that Syria is currently undergoing a state-building phase and is open to knowledge and expertise exchange, emphasizing the importance of deepening ICT cooperation with Jordan.
Haykal also noted ongoing preparations for an upcoming tech forum in Damascus that will bring together Syrian and Jordanian technology firms to enhance bilateral collaboration.
He praised Jordan's substantial progress in the ICT sector, particularly in the areas of startups and entrepreneurship, which has improved government service applications and, in turn, enhanced the quality of life for citizens.
Haykal added that his visit to Jordan, which began Tuesday, aims to gain insight into both public and private sector institutions working in ICT.
Amman, July 30 -- Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Salam Haykal affirmed on Wednesday his country's interest in leveraging Jordan's advanced experience in the field of telecommunications and information technology.
Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Haykal said Jordan's ICT model aligns well with Syria's current sectoral needs and presents significant opportunities for Jordanian companies to operate in the Syrian market.
He explained that Syria is currently undergoing a state-building phase and is open to knowledge and expertise exchange, emphasizing the importance of deepening ICT cooperation with Jordan.
Haykal also noted ongoing preparations for an upcoming tech forum in Damascus that will bring together Syrian and Jordanian technology firms to enhance bilateral collaboration.
He praised Jordan's substantial progress in the ICT sector, particularly in the areas of startups and entrepreneurship, which has improved government service applications and, in turn, enhanced the quality of life for citizens.
Haykal added that his visit to Jordan, which began Tuesday, aims to gain insight into both public and private sector institutions working in ICT.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment