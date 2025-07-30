Syria Seeks To Benefit From Jordan's ICT Expertise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 -- Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdul Salam Haykal affirmed on Wednesday his country's interest in leveraging Jordan's advanced experience in the field of telecommunications and information technology.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Haykal said Jordan's ICT model aligns well with Syria's current sectoral needs and presents significant opportunities for Jordanian companies to operate in the Syrian market.He explained that Syria is currently undergoing a state-building phase and is open to knowledge and expertise exchange, emphasizing the importance of deepening ICT cooperation with Jordan.Haykal also noted ongoing preparations for an upcoming tech forum in Damascus that will bring together Syrian and Jordanian technology firms to enhance bilateral collaboration.He praised Jordan's substantial progress in the ICT sector, particularly in the areas of startups and entrepreneurship, which has improved government service applications and, in turn, enhanced the quality of life for citizens.Haykal added that his visit to Jordan, which began Tuesday, aims to gain insight into both public and private sector institutions working in ICT.