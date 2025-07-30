OTC Markets Group Welcomes Petvivo Holdings Inc. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV), an emerging biomedical device company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PetVivo Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“PETV.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Qualifying to trade on the OTCQX Best Market is a significant milestone for our Company,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.“This upgrade reflects our continued commitment to transparency, strong corporate governance, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Trading on OTCQX will enhance our visibility within the investment community and provide greater liquidity and accessibility for investors as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives.”

About PetVivo Holdings Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively "PetVivo"), are based in Edina, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize medical devices and therapeutics to animals in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to internally develop and/or in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead products SPRYNGTM with OsteoCushionTM technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact ... or visit , and .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...