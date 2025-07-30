5 Injured WWE Stars Who Could Surprise Fans With Major Returns At Summerslam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 could feature shocking returns. Discover which injured WWE stars might be back for the big event!

Liv Morgan's absence due to a shoulder injury has left a void in her storyline with Dominik Mysterio. However, with Roxanne Perez now targeting The Judgment Day, Morgan could return at SummerSlam to reclaim her spot in the faction and challenge the rising star, reasserting her dominance over the group.

Ilja Dragunov's return could shake up SummerSlam. After recovering from a torn ACL, the former NXT UK Champion could make a surprise return, perhaps attacking Gunther after his World Heavyweight Championship match against CM Punk. With a personal feud waiting to ignite, Dragunov's return would be a big statement at the event.

Rey Mysterio has been sidelined with an injury, but his return at SummerSlam could come with a monumental announcement of a retirement tour. Given his recent appearance at WWE Supershow Mexico, the 50-year-old legend could use SummerSlam as the platform to say goodbye to his fans in style.

Though Seth Rollins is recovering from a knee injury, SummerSlam 2025 could be the perfect stage for his return. Rollins has numerous ways to impact the event, from interfering in key matches to cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. His rivalry with John Cena and Cody Rhodes sets up multiple options for an explosive comeback.

Tama Tonga has been out of action due to an injury but could make his return at SummerSlam 2025. His surprise comeback would add weight to the MFTs, potentially tipping the scales for Solo Sikoa. Championship defense against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match. Tonga's return could be the game-changer in that fight.