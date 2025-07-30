Activated Carbon Market An Analysis Of Size, Business Growth And Upcoming Trends Forecast 2025-2030

Activated Carbon Market, by Product Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research titled“Activated Carbon Market by Product Type, Application, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030”, the global activated carbon market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:- Rising automobile ownership and associated emissions control regulations- Increased awareness of health risks linked to contaminated drinking water- Stricter environmental and manufacturing standardsThese factors are fueling demand for activated carbon in water purification, air treatment, and emission control applications.Market Challenges:- Volatility in raw material prices, particularly coconut shells- Environmental concerns related to production and disposalDespite these challenges, the market presents lucrative opportunities, especially with growing demand for mercury control technologies in industrial air purification.Segment Insights:-By Application:- Liquid Phase accounted for nearly 60% of the market in 2020, driven by high demand in wastewater treatment, food & beverage processing, and portable water purification.- Gaseous Phase is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8%, supported by adaptability to fluctuations in air pollutant loads.By End-use Industry:- Water Treatment led the market, making up over 40% of the total share, fueled by global water scarcity and rising industrial effluents.- Automotive is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7%, driven by emission control requirements and growing vehicle ownership.Regional Analysis:Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2020, capturing nearly 40% of the global market. The region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% through 2030, supported by rapid industrialization and strong demand from countries like China and India.Key Market Players:- Cabot Corporation- Calgon Carbon Corporation- Jacobi Carbons AB- Carbon Activated Corp.- CLARINEX Group- Kureha Corporation- Carbon Resources LLC- ADA-ES, Inc.- Siemens Water Technologies Corp.- Carbo Tech AC GmbHThese companies are focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global footprint.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

