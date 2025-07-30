Rishab Shetty To Star In 18Th Century Period Drama Set In Bengal Directed By Ashwin Gangaraju

Actor Rishab Shetty is set to headline the 36th production venture of renowned Telugu banner Sithara Entertainments. The project will be helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Gangaraju and promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of 18th-century Bengal during the early tremors of political unrest and rebellion in the province of Bharat.

Not all Rebels are forged in Battle. ⚔️Some are chosen by DestinyAnd this is that story of a Rebel..💥💥Proudly announcing @SitharaEnts Production No.36 with the versatile and dynamic @shetty_rishab garu. 🔥🔥Directed by @AshwinGangaraju Produced by @vamsi84 & ... twitter/QTP36Bo4s4

- Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 30, 2025

The film, which is being jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, marks a significant collaboration between the Telugu and Kannada film industries. It will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in multiple other languages to cater to a pan-Indian audience.

Sithara Entertainments announced the project through its official channels, expressing confidence in the film's powerful setting and storyline. The producers conveyed that they are enthusiastic about working with Rishab Shetty, whose commitment to rooted storytelling aligns well with the vision of the film.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is also preparing for the release of Kantara 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, 2025.