403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cuba’s president visits Venezuelan embassy to offer condolences
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the Venezuelan Embassy in Havana on Tuesday to express condolences for those who died during what authorities described as a US military operation in Venezuela, according to official statements.
During the visit, Diaz-Canel signed the embassy’s condolence register, where he strongly denounced the operation. He characterized the military action directed at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife as “a vile and criminal act,” while reaffirming Cuba’s steadfast allegiance to Chavismo.
In his written message, Diaz-Canel said that in the face of threats from what he described as the northern empire, Cuba renews its commitment to the legacy of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences and revolutionary respect to the people of Venezuela, as well as to the 32 Cuban fighters who, he said, gave their lives in defense of Cuba, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Separately, Cuba’s foreign minister announced on social media that the remains of the 32 Cubans killed in the US operation are scheduled to be returned to Havana on Jan. 15, according to official remarks.
Describing the US intervention as “unacceptable and barbaric,” the foreign minister accused Washington of serious human rights violations and of seeking to impose disorder and fascist-style policies across the region.
The developments follow earlier comments by US President Donald Trump, who on Jan. 7 named Cuba among possible targets in a public statement. The Cuban government has previously confirmed that 32 soldiers and police officers from the country were killed during the military action in Venezuela.
Trump also said on Sunday that Cuba would no longer receive oil supplies or financial assistance from Venezuela. Cuban officials rejected those assertions, insisting that Havana has never obtained financial or material compensation in exchange for providing security services to any nation.
During the visit, Diaz-Canel signed the embassy’s condolence register, where he strongly denounced the operation. He characterized the military action directed at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife as “a vile and criminal act,” while reaffirming Cuba’s steadfast allegiance to Chavismo.
In his written message, Diaz-Canel said that in the face of threats from what he described as the northern empire, Cuba renews its commitment to the legacy of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. He also conveyed heartfelt condolences and revolutionary respect to the people of Venezuela, as well as to the 32 Cuban fighters who, he said, gave their lives in defense of Cuba, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Separately, Cuba’s foreign minister announced on social media that the remains of the 32 Cubans killed in the US operation are scheduled to be returned to Havana on Jan. 15, according to official remarks.
Describing the US intervention as “unacceptable and barbaric,” the foreign minister accused Washington of serious human rights violations and of seeking to impose disorder and fascist-style policies across the region.
The developments follow earlier comments by US President Donald Trump, who on Jan. 7 named Cuba among possible targets in a public statement. The Cuban government has previously confirmed that 32 soldiers and police officers from the country were killed during the military action in Venezuela.
Trump also said on Sunday that Cuba would no longer receive oil supplies or financial assistance from Venezuela. Cuban officials rejected those assertions, insisting that Havana has never obtained financial or material compensation in exchange for providing security services to any nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment