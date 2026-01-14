'The White Lotus' Season 4 To Film At A Lavish Hotel On The French Riviera

HBO's hit anthology series The White Lotus is reportedly heading to the French Riviera for Season 4. While creator Mike White is still in the process of writing the highly anticipated new season, Variety has reported that filming will take place at the Château de La Messardière, a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel in Saint-Tropez.

Set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine, the Château de La Messardière offers the kind of opulence that has become synonymous with The White Lotus. Suites at the Saint-Tropez hotel reportedly range from $3,000 to $8,000 per night and beyond, with amenities that include a full-service spa, fine-dining restaurants, sports activities, a children's camp, and beach access via Rolls-Royce transfer.

According to Variety, filming for Season 4 will begin in late April and run through October. As with previous seasons, the story will not be confined to a single hotel. Sources say the narrative will unfold across the French Riviera, with additional scenes filmed at a Paris hotel.

While the plot remains tightly under wraps, HBO has confirmed the familiar structure: a group of hotel guests and employees followed over the course of a single week. Insiders suggest that the Cannes Film Festival - which runs from May 13 to 26 - could factor into the storyline, especially as production will be underway in the region during the festival period.

Casting for Season 4 is currently underway, with a strong focus on French talent. So far, Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, Earth Abides) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs, Super 8) are the only newly announced cast members.