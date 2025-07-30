American Pacific Mining To Host Live Investor Webinar Today At 1:00 Pm ET / 10:00 Am PT
During the webinar, members of American Pacific Mining's senior management team will provide a corporate update. Investors, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to participate.
WEBINAR DETAILS:
DATE: Today, Wednesday, July 30th, 2025
TIME: 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT)
REGISTRATION LINK: WEBINAR REGISTRATION LINK
A recording will be available following the webinar.
About American Pacific Mining Corp.
American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: 100%-owned Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulphide-Sulphate (VMS) project in Alaska, and the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.
On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:
Warwick Smith, CEO & Director
Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada
