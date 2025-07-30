Turning Rock Announces Successful Exit Of Capital Square

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private investment firm based in New York, announces the full realization of its investment in Capital Square. Capital Square is a national real estate investment and management company that is based in Richmond, VA.

"This was the third in a series of successful financings completed over the last several years," said Turning Rock CEO and Managing Partner Maggie Arvedlund. "Turning Rock views Capital Square as an exceptional partner which has grown substantially. The Capital Square team is first rate. Owned and managed by its founder and key leadership team, the organization has demonstrated a unique ability to migrate from pure play DST to opportunity zones, broad based development, REITs and diversified real estate services. We are honored to have been their partner and look forward to finding future ways to work together."

"We appreciate the partnership with Turning Rock over the years and its help in growing our company," said Capital Square Co-Chief Executive Officer and Founder Louis Rogers. "Their investment has put us in an excellent position for future success."

About Turning Rock Partners

Turning Rock Partners pursues debt, equity and hybrid investments in lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: or call our offices at: 212-207-2390. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact [email protected] .

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The firm uses the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) structure to make quality real estate available to a larger number of investors. Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. For more information visit: .

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners

