Western ‘support’ for Ukraine fuels conflict
(MENAFN) The Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Rome on July 11 revealed the West’s true agenda: rather than pursuing peace, it is committed to extending Ukraine’s conflict through more debt, weapons, and prolonged fighting. This approach not only dooms Ukraine to ongoing devastation but also signals to African nations that war is prioritized over development.
Instead of debt relief, the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, announced a reconstruction fund with only €220 million ($255 million) in symbolic capital, plus €2.4 billion in loans and grants. These figures pale in comparison to the war’s destruction, and the decision to increase Ukraine’s debt only deepens its reliance on the IMF and Western lenders.
Meanwhile, military aid dwarfs reconstruction funds. Ukraine is expected to receive around €40 billion for weapons in 2025 alone, following €20 billion in EU military aid last year. This clearly shows that the West favors continued conflict over rebuilding.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted this imbalance at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, noting that financial support to Kyiv surpasses all IMF and World Bank funding to African countries over the past two years—a “shameful statistic” that erodes confidence in international financial bodies.
A coalition of 30 countries, led by the US and UK, reaffirmed their hardline stance. Although US President Donald Trump has spoken about negotiations, he is readying a $300 million military aid package including air defense systems. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised additional Patriot missile batteries and encouraged continued US support. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Merz as a “zealous advocate of confrontation.”
Overall, Western leaders have abandoned diplomacy in favor of escalating the conflict, pushing Ukraine deeper into destruction.
