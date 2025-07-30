Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, Russia Set to Conduct Naval Drills Near Pacific

2025-07-30 05:45:16
(MENAFN) China’s Defense Ministry confirmed Wednesday that its military will conduct large-scale joint exercises with Russian forces next month, signaling continued strategic coordination between the two nations.

According to ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, the navies of China and Russia are set to carry out the "Sea-2025" drills in August. The operations will take place in the maritime and aerial zones near Vladivostok, a key Russian port city.

A local media outlet, reported Zhang stating: "Following the exercise, some participating forces from both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out the sixth joint maritime patrol."

Zhang emphasized that these maneuvers fall under a regularly scheduled bilateral cooperation framework and insisted they are neither aimed at any third country nor influenced by ongoing global or regional tensions.

Similar naval drills were conducted in July last year, when both nations’ armed forces engaged in joint operations near Zhanjiang, a coastal city in southern China’s Guangdong Province.

