Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Official Says EU Gave in to US

2025-07-30 05:25:18
(MENAFN) The European Union has essentially "bent at the knee" to United States President Donald Trump, asserted White House official Sebastian Gorka.

This remark follows the conclusion of a comprehensive new trade agreement between Brussels and Washington, which incorporates heavy tariffs and substantial financial commitments benefiting the US.

The arrangement was finalized on Sunday during discussions between President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. It includes a 15% tariff imposed on the majority of EU exports headed to the US.

Additionally, the EU committed to channeling $600 billion into the American economy and to purchasing $750 billion worth of US energy over the span of three years.

Notably, the deal did not place any equivalent tariffs on American products entering the EU.

Gorka, who operates as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, described the pact as a strategic triumph for Washington.

He declared, “Even for somebody like me who has known the president for a decade now, it is hard to believe that the whole European Union bent at the knee of America First and said: ‘You got us, President Trump, and we are going to surrender to a 15% tariff,’” during an interview with a news agency on Monday.

He further commented bluntly: “I’ll just be very blunt with you… if you don’t understand that President Trump is engineering tectonic shifts in geopolitics that are of a global effect, that will change the world for the next 50 to 100 years, you are just an imbecile.”

The deal has sparked considerable backlash throughout Europe.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban offered a vivid critique, stating: “Donald Trump ate Ursula von der Leyen for breakfast.”

