403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in U.S.
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake off Russia’s coast on Tuesday triggered tsunami alerts across multiple U.S. regions, including Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the West Coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Hawaii, while California, Oregon, Washington, Guam, and American Samoa were placed under tsunami advisories.
Tsunami alerts in the U.S. are categorized into four levels: information statements, watches, advisories, and warnings.
A tsunami advisory indicates a likely or ongoing tsunami capable of producing strong waves or currents dangerous to those near or in the water. During this alert, officials urge the public to avoid beaches, waterways, and swimming areas.
A tsunami warning signals an imminent or occurring tsunami with the potential for widespread flooding, requiring immediate evacuation to higher ground or inland areas.
Shortly after 0730 GMT, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves reaching up to 1.7 meters striking the Hawaiian islands.
Hawaii remains under a tsunami warning, with officials cautioning residents against returning to impacted zones. The Kauai Police Department stressed, "The threat is still active. Keep emergency lines open for those who truly need help."
Sirens sounded across all Hawaiian islands, activating the statewide alert system as authorities urged evacuation from coastal regions. Residents of Honolulu were specifically advised to leave the primary evacuation zone or seek refuge on at least the fourth floor of nearby buildings.
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and Hawaii, while California, Oregon, Washington, Guam, and American Samoa were placed under tsunami advisories.
Tsunami alerts in the U.S. are categorized into four levels: information statements, watches, advisories, and warnings.
A tsunami advisory indicates a likely or ongoing tsunami capable of producing strong waves or currents dangerous to those near or in the water. During this alert, officials urge the public to avoid beaches, waterways, and swimming areas.
A tsunami warning signals an imminent or occurring tsunami with the potential for widespread flooding, requiring immediate evacuation to higher ground or inland areas.
Shortly after 0730 GMT, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves reaching up to 1.7 meters striking the Hawaiian islands.
Hawaii remains under a tsunami warning, with officials cautioning residents against returning to impacted zones. The Kauai Police Department stressed, "The threat is still active. Keep emergency lines open for those who truly need help."
Sirens sounded across all Hawaiian islands, activating the statewide alert system as authorities urged evacuation from coastal regions. Residents of Honolulu were specifically advised to leave the primary evacuation zone or seek refuge on at least the fourth floor of nearby buildings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment