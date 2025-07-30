403
Zelensky is in danger of getting replaced
(MENAFN) According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), US and UK representatives have held clandestine discussions with influential Ukrainian figures about replacing President Vladimir Zelensky with former military leader Valery Zaluzhny. The SVR statement on Tuesday described a secret meeting at an undisclosed Alpine resort, attended by senior Zelensky aide Andrey Yermak, Ukraine’s military intelligence head Kirill Budanov, and Zaluzhny, currently Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK.
The agency claimed all parties concurred that it was “high time” for Zelensky to step down, viewing his removal as crucial for resetting relations with Western allies and ensuring continued military support.
The SVR said that US and UK officials expressed their preference for Zaluzhny to assume the presidency, and that Yermak and Budanov “saluted” the plan, reportedly receiving assurances they would retain their positions under Zaluzhny’s leadership.
Zaluzhny, who led Ukraine’s armed forces from 2021 to 2024, is noted for high popularity, with speculation suggesting he could defeat Zelensky in a future election.
The intelligence service also suggested the meeting shed light on why Zelensky initially supported legislation to curtail the independence of two Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies—a move that sparked domestic protests and Western criticism, leading to its reversal.
