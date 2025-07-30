Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes New York Declaration On Two-State Solution


2025-07-30 05:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 30 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday welcomed New York's Declaration on resolving the Palestinian issue and implementing the two-state solution, adopted by the Saudi-French co-presidency of the international conference.
In a statement, the ministry described the declaration as a historic step toward recognizing the State of Palestine and ensuring the rights of Palestinians, leading to peace, security, and an end to the Israeli occupation.
The ministry praised the commitment of participating countries to take concrete, time-bound, and irreversible steps toward establishing a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state, in line with relevant UN resolutions, the Madrid framework, and the Arab Peace Initiative.
It also stressed the need for international responsibility in halting aggression, ensuring aid delivery to Gaza, preventing famine, and achieving a ceasefire across occupied Palestinian territories.
The ministry welcomed international pledges to support the Palestinian government in Gaza and across the occupied territories, and to assist in the Arab-Islamic recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza.
It urged all states to endorse the declaration as a practical tool to advance the two-state solution and transform commitments into action that guarantees Palestinian rights and ends the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Palestinian Authority official Hussein Al-Sheikh also welcomed the declaration, affirming support for the message sent by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman. (end)
