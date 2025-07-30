Northern Mariana Islands Lose Their Last Best Hope

MENAFN - Asia Times) I was in awe of Arnold Palacios, who passed away on July 23. Having spent a good part of my career dealing with public and private corruption, I never once saw a top official ask to be investigated and mean it.

That takes courage and, ultimately, a deep love for one's constituents and country. Imagine, for example, the mayor of Chicago asking the feds to come and examine the city's books. That request will never happen.

But it did happen in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). Corruption is, of course, not rare in CNMI, and no sane person pretends otherwise.

Governor Palacios' own words tell his story. In a presentation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington in 2024, he described how, when he came into office, he tried to find out what happened to around $1.6 billion in federal funding (CARES, ARPA, etc) that had been given to the CNMI, (population around 45,000) during the pandemic era.

As he said :“the last thing we want to do, or want to see, is for the CNMI community to suffer over a long period of time because of some of the careless squandering, or even criminal squandering, of resources that were given to us by the federal government. We saw it, I saw it, a lot of people in the community saw it happening. And so, we wanted that to be validated by a robust financial investigation. We needed to come clean. I wasn't about to cover up all these things.”

The governor repeatedly asked federal agencies to help. On April 24, 2025, he asked CNMI Del. Kimberlyn King-Hinds to ask FBI Director Kash Patel to do“intensive investigations of public corruption” in CNMI, mentioning he has“considerable evidence to provide.”