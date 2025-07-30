Australia To Ban Youtube For Children Under 16 To Shield Them From 'Predatory Algorithm'
The Australia YouTube ban for children under 16 follows a similar move the country announced last year, which banned them from using Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram, Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, TikTok and X - which is due to come into effect from December 10 onwards.
“Young people under the age of 16 will not be able to have accounts on YouTube. They will also not be able to have accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X among other platforms. We want Australian parents and families to know that we have got their back,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a press conference on Wednesday.
“We know this is not the only solution and there's more to do. But it will make a difference. We know that social media is doing social harm ,” he added.Also Read | Australia takes another step toward a central bank digital currency Why is Australia banning YouTube for teens?
Communications Minister Anika Wells said four-in-ten Australian children had reported viewing harmful content on YouTube, one of the most visited websites in the world.
"We want kids to know who they are before platforms assume who they are," Wells said in a statement.Also Read | YouTuber Mr Beast reportedly to make livestream debut, Kuaishou stock up 7% Also Read | How YouTube won the battle for TV Viewers
“There's a place for social media, but there's not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children.”
The Australia YouTube ban comes despite the country earlier excluding the video-streaming platform from its list.
Now YouTube , along with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X, faces a A$49.5 million ($32.2 million) fine if it fails to stop underage children from stopping to use their services, the government says.YouTube reacts
A spokesman for YouTube said Wednesday's announcement was a jarring U-turn from the government.
"Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens," the company said in a statement.
"It's not social media," the company said on its statement over Australia YouTube ban .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment