Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Pakistan Ke TV Mein Rahul Gandhi Hero Hain': Sambit Patra's Scathing Attack In Lok Sabha


2025-07-30 05:01:14
BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a fiery attack on Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, calling him an 'enemy of the nation'. Patra claimed Rahul is celebrated by Pakistani media, while PM Modi remains India's true hero, especially after Operation Sindoor.

