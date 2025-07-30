Nakuul Mehta Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers At Siachen Base Camp: 'Forever Grateful And Indebted'
The actor shared his heartfelt experience on Instagram, expressing his deep gratitude and admiration for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. Nakuul posted a series of photos and penned a heartfelt note, saying that he feels 'forever grateful and indebted' to the sacrifices made by our soldiers.
Sharing his images, the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor wrote,“It's hard to contain in words what it meant to go pay homage to our soldiers at the Siachen basecamp. Forever grateful & indebted to what our soldiers do for us. Thank you for the shared meal, the stories and the wonderful memories I take with me back to civilian life. My brother @the_freckled_indian for making me experience one of the greatest days of my life. What would life be without our yearly sojourns to Ladakh Goosebumps all over again as I even write this.”
In the images, Nakuul is seen striking a pose against the backdrop of majestic mountains and rocky hills. He also shared a video of himself riding a bike through the stunning landscape.
On the professional front, the actor is known for his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in“Ishqbaaaz,” and Ram Kapoor in“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.” Last month, Nakuul marked the 9th anniversary of his much-loved show“Ishqbaaaz” with a heartfelt note.
He wrote,“9 years to a show I gave my blood, sweat, tears and more too. But you made it yours and it took a life of its own. It became your comfort zone. A memory you return to not for the show alone, but for who you were when it aired and who you became after. For how it made you feel. Through heart aches, first love, joys, losses and everything in between. Just grateful we met somewhere in the middle of all that madness.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment